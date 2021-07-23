BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and pitch report for Jharkhand T20 match

The Bokaro Blasters will take on the Dumka Daredevils in the 13th match of the Jharkhand T20 tournament at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

The Bokaro Blasters have had two consecutive victories to start their campaign before slipping in their next two. Meanwhile, Dumka Daredevils have also won two of their four games.

Dumka will look to continue their winning momentum by beating the Blasters on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Bokaro Blasters

Aayush Bharadwaj, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Chourasia, Vikash Vishal, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Nityanand Kashyap, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Pappu Singh, Prakash Munda.

Dumka Daredevils

Amit Gupta, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Shivam Rai, Ajay Sonu T, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aayush Kumar, Akshat Jain, Junaid Ashraf, Mohit Kumar, Bhanu Anand.

BOK vs DUM Probable Playing XIs

Bokaro Blasters

Vikash Visual (c), Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Pappu Singh, Prakash Munda, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Ranjan, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Aayush Bharadwaj, Sunil Kasyap.

Dumka Daredevils

Sonu Singh (c), Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kumar, Aayush Kumar, Ram Roshan Saran, Amit Gupta, Nishikant Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Ajay Sonu T, Ronit Singh.

Match Details

Match: Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils, Match 13.

Date and Time (IST): 23rd July, 9:00 AM.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Ranchi supported bowlers for the first few days. Interestingly, things dramatically changed in the subsequent days, as the wicket favoured batsmen, with 160+ scores being registered.

Going by the same, anything in excess of 180 should be the par score on this surface. The captain winning the toss should look to bat first, as the wicket tends to slow down in the second innings.

BOK vs DUM Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestion

BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pappu Singh Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vikash Singh, Mohit Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Sonu Singh, Nishikant Kumar, Pratik Kumar.

Captain: Mohit Kumar. Vice-captain: Bhanu Anand.

BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prakash Munda, Bhanu Anand, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Kushagra, Vikash Vishal, Pratik Ranjan, Mohit Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Sonu Singh, Nishikant Kumar, Pratik Kumar.

Captain: Arnav Sinha. Vice-captain: Pratik Ranjan.

Edited by Bhargav