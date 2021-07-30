BOK vs DUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20, Match 28

Bokaro Blasters will take on Dumka Daredevils in the 28th match of the Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.
Bokaro Blasters have won three of their last five matches. They defeated Jamshedpur Jugglers by two wickets in their most recent match.
Dumka Daredevils, meanwhile, have been in terrific form lately. They turned around their streak of four consecutive losses to win their last encounter against Singhbhum Strikers by 27 runs. They’ll be hoping for a solid run here.
BOK vs DUM Probable Playing 11 Today
BOK XI
Vikash Vishal (c), Prakash Munda, Pappu Kumar (wk), Pankaj Yadav, Aayush Bhardwaj, Aman Kumar Shah, Vikash Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pratik Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan
DUM XI
Shivam Rai, Aayush Kumar, Akshat Jain, Junaid Ashraf, Mohit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Ajay Sonu T, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Amit Gupta, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar
Match Details
BOK vs DUM, Jharkhand T20 Match 28
Date and Time: 30th July, 2021, 1:00 PM IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Pitch Report
When the tournament began, the track at the JSCA International Stadium Complex was balanced and assisted both batsmen and bowlers equally. However, over the last few matches, it has increasingly helped the bowlers and batsmen have found it difficult to score runs here. The team bowling first have won four out of the last five games and the average first innings score here is 103.
Today’s BOK vs DUM Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Bhanu Anand should be the first wicket-keeper choice. He has batted extremely well and has amassed 134 runs in the last five matches.
Batsmen
Vikash Vishal has batted extremely well in the last few matches. He has amassed over 200 runs in the last five games.
All-rounders
Junaid Ashraf has been in top form over the last three matches. He picked up three wickets against Singhbhum recently.
Mohit Kumar has already scored two half-centuries in the competition. He has also picked up wickets with the ball.
Bowlers
Sonu Kumar Singh has been the most successful bowler for Dumka Daredevils. He has picked up 14 wickets so far.
Vivek Anand began the tournament in spectacular style with six wickets in the first two matches but has slacked off since then. He got back to his best with two wickets in the most recent match.
Top 5 best players to pick in BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction team
Bhanu Anand (DUM) – 530 points
Sonu Kr Singh (DUM) – 529 points
Mohit Kumar (DUM) – 459 points
Vishnu Vishal (BOK) – 452 points
Vivek Anand (DUM) – 363 points
Important stats for BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction team
Bhanu Anand: 134 runs
Sonu Kr Singh: 14 wickets
Mohit Kumar: 212 runs and 1 wicket
Vishnu Vishal: 227 runs and 1 wicket
Vivek Anand: 11 wickets
BOK vs DUM Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Anand, P Kumar, V Vishal, S Shekhar, A Bhardwaj, M Kumar, J Ashraf, P Ranjan, S Kr Singh, V Anand, P Yadav
Captain: B Anand, Vice-Captain: M Kumar
Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Anand, V Vishal, S Shekhar, A Bhardwaj, M Kumar, J Ashraf, P Ranjan, S Kr Singh, V Anand, P Yadav, P Kumar
Captain: V Vishal, Vice-Captain: S Kr Singh