BOK vs DUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20, Match 28

Bokaro Blasters will take on Dumka Daredevils in the 28th match of the Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

Bokaro Blasters have won three of their last five matches. They defeated Jamshedpur Jugglers by two wickets in their most recent match.

Dumka Daredevils, meanwhile, have been in terrific form lately. They turned around their streak of four consecutive losses to win their last encounter against Singhbhum Strikers by 27 runs. They’ll be hoping for a solid run here.

BOK vs DUM Probable Playing 11 Today

BOK XI

Vikash Vishal (c), Prakash Munda, Pappu Kumar (wk), Pankaj Yadav, Aayush Bhardwaj, Aman Kumar Shah, Vikash Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pratik Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan

DUM XI

Shivam Rai, Aayush Kumar, Akshat Jain, Junaid Ashraf, Mohit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Ajay Sonu T, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Amit Gupta, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar

Match Details

BOK vs DUM, Jharkhand T20 Match 28

Date and Time: 30th July, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

When the tournament began, the track at the JSCA International Stadium Complex was balanced and assisted both batsmen and bowlers equally. However, over the last few matches, it has increasingly helped the bowlers and batsmen have found it difficult to score runs here. The team bowling first have won four out of the last five games and the average first innings score here is 103.

Today’s BOK vs DUM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Bhanu Anand should be the first wicket-keeper choice. He has batted extremely well and has amassed 134 runs in the last five matches.

Batsmen

Vikash Vishal has batted extremely well in the last few matches. He has amassed over 200 runs in the last five games.

All-rounders

Junaid Ashraf has been in top form over the last three matches. He picked up three wickets against Singhbhum recently.

Mohit Kumar has already scored two half-centuries in the competition. He has also picked up wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

Sonu Kumar Singh has been the most successful bowler for Dumka Daredevils. He has picked up 14 wickets so far.

Vivek Anand began the tournament in spectacular style with six wickets in the first two matches but has slacked off since then. He got back to his best with two wickets in the most recent match.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction team

Bhanu Anand (DUM) – 530 points

Sonu Kr Singh (DUM) – 529 points

Mohit Kumar (DUM) – 459 points

Vishnu Vishal (BOK) – 452 points

Vivek Anand (DUM) – 363 points

Important stats for BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction team

Bhanu Anand: 134 runs

Sonu Kr Singh: 14 wickets

Mohit Kumar: 212 runs and 1 wicket

Vishnu Vishal: 227 runs and 1 wicket

Vivek Anand: 11 wickets

BOK vs DUM Dream11 Prediction Today

BOK vs DUM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Anand, P Kumar, V Vishal, S Shekhar, A Bhardwaj, M Kumar, J Ashraf, P Ranjan, S Kr Singh, V Anand, P Yadav

Captain: B Anand, Vice-Captain: M Kumar

BOK vs DUM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Anand, V Vishal, S Shekhar, A Bhardwaj, M Kumar, J Ashraf, P Ranjan, S Kr Singh, V Anand, P Yadav, P Kumar

Captain: V Vishal, Vice-Captain: S Kr Singh

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava