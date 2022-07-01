BOK vs DUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022, Semi-final 1

Bokaro Blasters (BOK) will take on Dumka Daredevils (DUM) in the first semi-final of the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, July 1.

The Bokaro Blasters have been in the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022, winning seven of their 10 games. Dumka Daredevils, meanwhile, have been a touch inconsistent with four wins, five losses and a tie.

BOK vs DUM Probable Playing 11 today

Bokaro Blasters: Bhanu Anand (wk), Satya Setu, Vishal Singh (c), Sachin Tiwary, Pratik Bhagat, Aditya Singh, Vikash Singh, Arpit Yadav, Saurabh Sekhar, Manish Tiwary, Aaryamaan Lala.

Dumka Daredevils: Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sharandeep Singh, Ankit Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar (c), Kunal Roy, Amit Yadav-I, Rahul Kumar-II, Abhay Singh, Manishi, Umar Mallick, Vinayak Vikram.

Match Details

BOK vs DUM, 1st Semi-final, Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022

Date & Time: July 1st 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is likely to be a good one to bat on, the spinners could get some assistance off the surface. A score of around 150 could be par at the venue.

Today’s BOK vs DUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kumar Kushagra is currently the leading run-scorer in the Jharkhand T20 with 403 runs at an average of 57.57 and a strike rate of 120.30.

Batters

Atul Singh Surwar has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball in the tournament. He has scored 132 runs and picked up 11 wickets.

Vishal Singh is the fifth-highest run-getter in the Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022, having amassed 301 runs at an average of 33.44 so far.

All-rounder

Aditya Singh has chipped in with 111 runs in addition to taking two wickets.

Bowler

Manishi is second in the leading wicket-takers’ list, having returned with 14 scalps at an economy rate of 5.73.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOK vs DUM Dream11 Prediction Team

Atul Singh Surwar (DUM): 633 points

Kumar Kushagra (DUM): 626 points

Manishi (DUM): 534 points

Vishal Singh (DUM): 524 points

Satya Setu (DUM): 460 points

Important stats for BOK vs DUM Dream11 Prediction Team

Atul Singh Surwar: 132 runs & 11 wickets

Kumar Kushagra: 403 runs

Manishi: 14 wickets

Vishal Singh: 301 runs & 2 wickets

Satya Setu: 320 runs

BOK vs DUM Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kumar Kushagra, Sharandeep Singh, Atul Singh Surwar, Satya Setu, Vishal Singh, Aditya Singh, Abhay Singh, Manishi, Aaryamaan Lala, Umar Mallick, Arpit Yadav.

Captain: Atul Singh Surwar. Vice-captain: Vishal Singh.

Dream11 Team for Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils - Jharkhand T20 Trophy 2022 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kumar Kushagra, Sharandeep Singh, Atul Singh Surwar, Satya Setu, Vishal Singh, Aditya Singh, Abhay Singh, Manishi, Aaryamaan Lala, Umar Mallick, Saurabh Sekhar.

Captain: Kumar Kushagra. Vice-captain: Satya Setu.

