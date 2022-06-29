BOK vs DUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 28

Bokaro Blasters (BOK) will take on Dumka Daredevils (DUM) in the 28th match of the BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022 on Wednesday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The Blasters are among the strongest teams in this year's tournament. They lost their last match against Jamshedpur Jugglers by 119 runs after a batting collapse. The Dumka Daredevils, meanwhile, have had an inconsistent campaign but won their last match against Singhbhum Strikers by 75 runs.

Considering the Daredevils' inconsistent performances, Blasters are expected to win this game.

BOK vs DUM Probable Playing XIs

BOK

Bhanu Anand (wk), Satya Setu, Vishal Singh, Pratik Bhagat, Sachin Tiwary, Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh, Arpit Yadav, Saurabh Sekhar, Aaryamaan Lala, Pankaj Yadav.

DUM

Sharandeep Singh, Ankit Kumar (c), Atul Singh Surwar, Vinayak Sao (wk), Abhay Singh, Rahul Kumar-II, Manishi, Vinayak Vikram, Subham Singh, Umar Mallick, Ayush Kumar-II.

Match Details

Match: BOK vs DUM, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 28.

Date and Time: June 29, 2022; 1:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is batting-friendly, where pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match, with a few wickets to be taken by pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters could be key.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game, and both teams could chase on winning the toss.

BOK vs DUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Kushagra, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic games, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 team. He bats in the top order and can also fetch extra points from catches. He smashed 66 runs in 48 balls in his last match against Singhbhum Strikers.

Batters

S Setu and Vishal Singh are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Atul Singh is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have performed well in recent games.

All-rounders

Abhay Singh and Vikash Singh are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Roy is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Yadav and Manishi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic games and are expected to bowl at the death. S Singh is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in BOK vs DUM Dream11 prediction team

Atul Singh (DUM)

Vishal Singh (BOK)

Manishi (DUM)

BOK vs DUM: Key stats for Dream11 team

Atul Singh - 99 runs and 11 wickets

Manishi - 13 wickets

Vishal Singh - 274 runs and 2 wickets

BOK vs DUM Dream11 Prediction (BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Kushagra, Sharandeep Singh, B Anand, S Setu, Vishal Singh, Atul Singh, Vikash Singh, Abhay Singh, Manishi, P Yadav, Subham Singh.

Captain: Atul Singh. Vice Captain: Vishal Singh.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Kushagra, Sharandeep Singh, S Setu, Vishal Singh, Atul Singh, Vikash Singh, R Roy, Manishi, P Yadav, Subham Singh, U Mallick.

Captain: Atul Singh. Vice Captain: Vikash Singh.

