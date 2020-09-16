BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 17th, 2020

The second and final game of the day sees the Bokaro Blasters go up against Dumka Daredevils, live from the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi as part of the ongoing Jharkhand T20 League 2020.

Both the teams started their campaign with a win against their respective opponents and will be looking to continue their positive run with a win from this match. Dumka Daredevils defeated their opponent by a nanoscopic margin of one run, while Bokaro Blasters triumphed over Dhanbad Dynamos by two wickets.

The Daredevils boast of a balanced side in all facets of the game as we were witness to an outstanding performance from the side. BOK, on the other hand, will pin their hopes on the batting unit to fire, considering the lack of experience in their bowling attack.

Squads to choose from

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Choursaiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Partik Rajan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammed Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Pratik Kumar and Ashish Kumar Jr.

Dumka Daredevils

Amit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Ishtekar Ahmed-Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Harshdev Gautam, Supriyo Chakraborty, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Saurabh Shekhar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Nityanand Kashyap and Ashish Kumar.

Dumka Daredevils

Bhanu Anand, Anand Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh and Supriyo Chakraborty.

Match Details

Match: Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils

Date: 17th September at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

We come to understand from the previous games held at the JSCA International Stadium Complex that the batsmen, as well as pacers will have a great time playing on this wicket. The side batting first will need to put up a challenging total of 165+ on the board, which could be a defendable total.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Anand, R Singh, K Deobrat, R Singh, A Sinha, Y Kumar, V Singh, A Kumar, A Kumar-Jr, A Sharma and S Chakraborty.

Captain: K Deobrat Vice-Captain: S Chakraborty

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Kumar, R Singh, K Deobrat, V Vishal, A Sinha, Y Kumar, V Singh, A Kumar, A Kumar-Jr, A Sharma and S Chakraborty.

Captain: K Deobrat Vice-Captain: A Sharma