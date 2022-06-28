BOK vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 25

Bokaro Blasters (BOK) will take on the Jamshedpur Jugglers (JAM) in the 25th match of the BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022 on Tuesday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Bokaro Blasters are among the strongest teams in this year's Jharkhand T20 tournament. They won their last match against Singhbhum Strikers by 8 wickets. The Jamshedpur Jugglers, however, had a season full of ups and downs as they lost their last match to Dhanbad Dynamos by seven runs.

Jamshedpur Jugglers will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Bokaro Blasters are expected to win the match.

BOK vs JAM Probable Playing XI

BOK Playing XI

Bhanu Anand (wk), Satya Setu, Vishal Singh, Pratik Bhagat, Sachin Tiwary, Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh, Arpit Yadav, Saurabh Sekhar, Aaryamaan Lala, Pankaj Yadav

JAM Playing XI

Rahul Prasad (c), Pankaj Kumar (wk), Vivek Kumar, Harshit Namdev, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Suraj, Rajandeep Singh, Mayank Pal, Ashish Kumar Choubey, Nishikant Kumar, Vishal Prasad

Match Details

BOK vs JAM, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 25

Date and Time: June 28, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

BOK vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Kumar, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 60 runs in 25 balls in the match against the Dumka Daredevils.

Batters

S Setu and Vishal Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Suraj is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

S Chakraborty and Vikash Singh are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Yadav and S Sekhar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Hooda is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BOK vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

S Chakraborty (JAM)

Vishal Singh (BOK)

Vikash Singh (BOK)

BOK vs JAM: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Chakraborty - 104 runs and three wickets

S Sekhar - 10 wickets

Vikash Singh - 23 runs and 11 wickets

BOK vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: P Kumar, B Anand, S Setu, Vishal Singh, K Suraj, Vikash Singh, A Singh, S Chakraborty, A Hooda, P Yadav, S Sekhar

Captain: Vikash Singh Vice Captain: Vishal Singh

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: P Kumar, B Anand, S Setu, Vishal Singh, K Suraj, Vikash Singh, A Singh, R Prasad, N Kumar, P Yadav, S Sekhar

Captain: Vikash Singh Vice Captain: S Setu

