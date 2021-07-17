BOK vs RAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Jharkhand T20 match - July 17th, 2021

Match 1 of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will see the Bokaro Blasters take on the Ranchi Raiders at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Both sides will look to start their campaign on a positive note.

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 for the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 season opener between Bokaro Blasters and Ranchi Raiders.

#3 Aayush Bharadwaj

Bokaro Blasters batter Aayush Bharadwaj can whack every ball coming his way off the park. He is a key batsman for the Blasters and is expected to lead his side with the bat in the coming season. Bharadwaj scored 232 runs from seven innings in the previous season at a strike rate of 124.06. He also scored 23 boundaries and nine sixes.

#2 Aryaman Sen

Ranchi Raiders batsman Aryaman Sen scored 198 runs from 11 matches last season. He is a fierce batsman and will look to continue his fine form in the 2021 edition of the Jharkhand T20 league too. Sen could be a key pick in your Dream11 team who can fetch you points with the bat.

#1 Aditya Singh

Congratulations to the Player of the Tournament of #KarbonnJharkhandT20 2020 - Aditya Singh pic.twitter.com/EKk1dDkNn9 — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) October 3, 2020

Ranchi Raiders player Aditya Singh is a must-pick in your Dream11 team as he can fetch you points with both bat and ball in the Jharkhand T20 league season opener. Aditya Singh picked up 10 wickets from 11 matches in the previous edition of the Jharkhand T20 league. He also finished the season with a decent economy of 5.30.

With the bat, Singh scored 225 runs from 11 games at a strike rate of 105.04. He belted 15 fours and eight sixes last season. Aditya Singh was also made the Player of the Season in the inaugural edition of the league.

Taking his form into consideration, Singh is the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team for the Jharkhand T20 league 2021 season opener.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar