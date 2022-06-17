BOK vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 4

Bokaro Blasters (BOK) will take on the Ranchi Raiders (RAN) in the fourth match of the BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022 on Friday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Bokaro Blasters won their last match against Dhanbad Dynamos by six wickets and are currently placed in top position on the points table. Ranchi Raiders' last match against Dumka Daredevils ended in a draw after a poor batting performance.

The Ranchi Raiders will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Bokaro Blasters are expected to be tough.

BOK vs RAN Probable Playing XI

BOK Playing XI

Bhanu Anand (wk), Satya Setu, Vishal Singh, Pratik Bhagat, Sachin Tiwary, Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh, Arpit Yadav, Saurabh Sekhar, Aaryamaan Lala, Pankaj Yadav

RAN Playing XI

Arvind Kumar (wk), Mohammed Quraishi, Ayush Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Harsh Rana, Arnav Sinha, Sachin Yadav, Himanshu, Ajay Sonu, Sankit Tripathi, Robin Minz

Match Details

BOK vs RAN, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 17th June 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

BOK vs RAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Anand, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

A Yadav and S Setu are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Tiwary is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

V Singh and H Rana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Yadav and A Sonu. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs as well. A Yadav took three wickets in the last match against Dhanbad Dynamos.

Top players to pick in BOK vs RAN Dream11 prediction team

V Singh (BOK)

H Rana (RAN)

A Singh (BOK)

BOK vs RAN: Important stats for Dream11 team

V Singh - Two wickets

A Singh - 25 runs and one wicket

A Yadav - Three wickets

BOK vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: B Anand, S Setu, S Tiwary, A Yadav, V Singh, A Singh, H Rana, M Quraishi, A Sonu, A Yadav, S Sekhar

Captain: V Singh Vice Captain: A Singh

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: B Anand, S Setu, A Sinha, A Yadav, V Singh, A Singh, H Rana, M Quraishi, S Tripathi, A Yadav, S Sekhar

Captain: V Singh Vice Captain: M Quraishi

