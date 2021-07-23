BOK vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2021 Match 16

Bokaro Blasters will take on Ranchi Raiders in the 16th match of the Jharkhand T20 2021.

Both Bokaro Blasters and Ranchi Raiders have been in decent form lately. They’ve won thrice and lost two matches each. For Bokaro Blasters, a couple of losses were sandwiched in between their wins while Ranchi Raiders bounced back from successive defeats to register three consecutive victories.

Bokaro Blasters took on Dumka Daredevils in their last outing. Chasing a target of 171, they proved successful during the run-chase and managed a thrilling victory on the very last ball of the game. For Ranchi Raiders, meanwhile, victory in their most recent match against Dhanbad Dynamos was much more comfortable. Having scored 176 in the first innings, they defended their total by 64 runs.

Squads to choose from

Bokaro Blasters

Aayush Bharadwaj, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Chourasia, Vikash Vishal, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Nityanand Kashyap, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Pappu Singh, Prakash Munda.

Ranchi Raiders

Aryaman Sen, Ravi Yadav, Sachin Tiwary, Supriyo Chakraborty, Manishi, Prem Kumar Singh, Rishav Raj, Rounak Kumar, Umar Mallick, Aditya Singh, Harsha Rana, Roni Kumar, M Naveen, Pankaj Kumar

BOK vs RAN Probable Playing XI Today

Bokaro Blasters

Vikash Visual (c), Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Pappu Singh, Prakash Munda, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Ranjan, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Aayush Bharadwaj, Sunil Kasyap.

Ranchi Raiders

Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Pankaj Kumar (wk), Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Alok Sharma, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Sachin Tiwary, Rounak Kumar

Match Details

Match: Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders, Match 16

Date and Time: 24th July 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The nature of the pitch at the JSCA Stadium Complex is balanced and it is expected to assist both bowlers and batsmen. However, the last few matches have seen high scores and the wicket might help the batsmen a bit more now that we’re deep into the tournament. Pacers can also expect good swing and bounce from the surface. The average first innings score here is 145.

BOK vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Today

BOK vs RAN Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Kumar, P Kumar, A Sen, V Vishal, S Tiwary, V Singh, S Chakraborty, A Singh, P Kumar-Singh, R Kumar, P Kumar

Captain: S Chakraborty, Vice-Captain: Pankaj Kumar

BOK vs RAN Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Kumar, P Kumar, A Sen, V Vishal, R Yadav, V Singh, S Chakraborty, A Singh, Manishi, R Kumar, P Kumar

Captain: V Singh, Vice-Captain: R Kumar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava