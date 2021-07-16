BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s Jharkhand T20 game - July 17th, 2021

Bokaro Blasters and Ranchi Raiders will lock horns in the season opener of the 2021 edition of the Jharkhand T20 League.

Bokaro Blasters won the previous edition of the league and will look to defend their title. The Blasters will be eager to continue their fine run in the league, having won the trophy last year by defeating Dumka Daredevils in the final.

Ranchi Raiders also had a good season last year and will aim to lift the silverware in the second edition of the Jharkhand T20 League. Their all-rounder Aditya Singh will be the player to watch out for in this encounter as he was adjudged the Player of the Series in the inaugural season.

Congratulations to the Player of the Tournament of #KarbonnJharkhandT20 2020 - Aditya Singh pic.twitter.com/EKk1dDkNn9 — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) October 3, 2020

Squads to choose from

Bokaro Blasters

Aayush Bharadwaj, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Chourasia, Vikash Vishal, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Nityanand Kashyap, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Pappu Singh, Prakash Munda

Ranchi Raiders

Aryaman Sen, Ravi Yadav, Sachin Tiwary, Supriyo Chakraborty, Manishi, Prem Kumar Singh, Rishav Raj, Rounak Kumar, Umar Mallick, Aditya Singh, Harsha Rana, Roni Kumar, M Naveen, Pankaj Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Aayush Bharadwaj, Pratik Ranjan, Vikash Vishal, Prem Chourasia, Ashish Kumar Jr, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Nityanand Kashyap, Amit Kumar Khushwaha.

Ranchi Raiders

Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Sachin Tiwary, Supriyo Chakraborty, Aditya Singh, Harsha Rana, Roni Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Rishav Raj, Manishi, Umar Mallick.

Match Details

Match: Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders

Date & Time: 17th July, 9:00 AM

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is a good track for batters. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and post a challenging total as the pitch tends to slow down during the second essay.

Pacers and spinners might not have much on offer at this venue. They will have to toil hard if they want to restrict the opponent to a below-par total.

Jharkhand T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BOK vs RAN)

BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pankaj Kumar, Aayush Bharadwaj, Vikash Vishal, Aryaman Sen, Ashish Kumar Jr, Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh, Prem Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Manishi, Rishav Raj.

Captain: Aditya Singh, Vice-Captain: Ashish Kumar Jr

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kumar Kushagra, Prem Chourasia, Pratik Ranjan, Supriyo Chakraborty, Ashish Kumar Jr, Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh, Prem Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Manishi, Harsha Rana.

Captain: Kumar Kushagra, Vice-Captain: Manishi

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee