BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Oct 1, 2020

The second semifinal of the Jharkhand T20 League will feature the Bokaro Blasters squaring off against the Ranchi Raiders at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

The Blasters finished second on the points table with 12 points while the Raiders finished third, with 10 points to their credit at the end of the league stages.

These two sides have already met each other twice in the league stage, with Bokaro winning both the games. The Blasters will take heart with the fact that they won one game while chasing and the other while defending, which will give them the upper hand going into this game.

Squads to choose from

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Choursaiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Partik Rajan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammed Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Pratik Kumar and Ashish Kumar Jr.

Ranchi Raiders

Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aayush Ojha, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati, Shikhar Mohan, Aditya Singh, Harsh Rana, Roni Kumar, Suman Dutt-Singh, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Manishi, Prem Kumar-Singh, Rishav Raj and Vivek Anand.

Predicted Playing XI

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Ranjandeep Singh, Pratik Ranjan, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ashish Kumar and Sweatabh Uppadhaya.

Ranchi Raiders

Pankaj Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar, Shikhar Mohan, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand, Manishi and Harsh Rana.

Match Details

Match: Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders (2nd Semi-Final)

Date: 1st October, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex has given the batsmen a lot of room to play shots freely, and teams have put up massive totals on the board. With not much turn on this track, the onus will be on the pacers to come up with good performances on Thursday.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Kumar, A Bhardwaj, V Vishal, A Sen, Y Kumar, V Singh, P Yadav-II, A Singh, V Anand, Manishi and A Kumar-Jr.

Captain: A Singh Vice-captain: V Anand

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Kumar, K Deobrat, V Vishal, A Sen, P Kumar, V Singh, P Yadav-II, A Singh, V Anand, Manishi and A Kumar-Jr.

Captain: A Kumar-Jr Vice-captain: Manishi