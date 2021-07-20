BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Jharkhand T20 match - July 20th, 2021

Bokaro Blasters will face Singhbhum Strickers in the seventh match of the Jharkhand T20 League at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday.

The Blasters are riding high on confidence as they have won both their opening games. They defeated the Ranchi Raiders in the first match by three wickets and Dhanbad Dynamos by three wickets in a rain-curtailed game.

The Strickers, on the contrary, lost both their opening games against the Raiders and Jamshedpur Jugglers. They will be eager to bounce back against the Blasters and get their first win on the board.

On that note, let us look at the three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain for the clash between Bokaro Blasters and Singhbhum Strickers in the Jharkhand T20 League.

#3 Pankaj Yadav

Pankaj Yadav is a right-arm leg-spin bowler who represents Bokaro Blasters in the Jharkhand T20 League. He picked up two wickets in the first game against the Ranchi Raiders, which was followed by one scalp against Dhanbad Dynamos in the second match.

Yadav generally bowls economic spells and troubles batsmen with his leg breaks. He will be eager to step up and contribute to the team’s cause in the game against the Singhbhum Strickers.

#2 Kumar Karan

Kumar Karan is an opening batsman who plays for Singhbhum Strickers in the Jharkhand T20 League. Karan was brilliant in the first game of the competition as he smashed 74 runs against the Jamshedpur Jugglers. The innings comprised eight fours and three maximums.

This allowed his side to post a competitive total on the board. With his team chasing 168 in their second game, Karan missed out as he was dismissed for 11. But he will be looking to bounce back as he is too good a player to stay quiet for too long.

#1 Bal Krishna

Bal Krishna is the captain of the Singhbhum Strickers side in the Jharkhand T20 League. Krishna is a right-arm bowler who has impressed everyone in the league so far. He is the current leading wicket-taker for the Strickers with six wickets in two matches. Krishna took four wickets against the Jugglers, giving away just 28 runs in the first game and taking two wickets in the next game.

Coming in to bat lower down the order, Krishna scored a quickfire 47 off 33 balls against the Ranchi Raiders. But he departed in the 18th over as his side fell short by 42 runs. Krishna will be eager to lead his side to their first win in the Jharkhand T20.

