BOK vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20, Match 22

Bokaro Blasters will take on Singhbhum Strikers in the 22nd match of the Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Bokaro Blasters lost their previous match against Dhanbad by seven wickets and have won only twice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Singhbhum Strikers have lost two games on the trot, including a six-wicket loss to Ranchi Raiders.

BOK vs SIN Probable Playing 11s

BOK XI

Vikash Vishal (C), Prem Chourasia, Pappu Singh(wk), Aayush Bharadwaj, Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar Jr, Prakash Munda, Pratik Ranjan, Pratik Kumar, Nityanand Kashyap, Sunil Kasyap.

SIN XI

Bal Krishna (C), Sumit Kumar, Sharandeep Singh(wk), Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Pratik Bhakat, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Vinayak Vikram, Aryaman Lala, Umar Mallick, Wilfred Beng.

Match Details

Match: BOK vs SIN, Jharkhand T20 Match 22.

Date and Time: 27th July 2021, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The track at the JSCA International Stadium Complex has generally been a sporting one, assisting both batsmen and bowlers. However, over the last few matches, it has increasingly helped the bowlers and batsmen have found it difficult to score runs. The team bowling first has won four of the last five games, and the average first-innings score is only 103.

Today’s BOK vs SIN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sumit Kumar – Sumit Kumar has done a good job with the bat over the last few matches and has displayed solid form. He also adds a lot of value with the gloves. He has amassed 148 runs in the last five games.

.

Batsmen

Vikash Vishal – Vikash Vishal has looked in good form during the competition. He has scored 162 runs in the last five games.

Ankit Kumar – Ankit Kumar has performed consistently well in the Jharkhand T20 2021 competition. He played a wonderful knock of 48 runs against Dhanbad Dynamos.

All-rounders

Bal Krishna – Bal Krishna has been impressive during the tournament. In the last five matches, he has picked up three wickets and scored over 50 runs.

Pratik Ranjan – Against Ranchi Raiders, Pratik Ranjan picked up a three-wicket haul. He has been bowling well and can also score valuable runs.

Bowlers

Pratik Kumar – Although his influence has faded in the last few games, Pratik Kumar began the tournament in style. He picked up five wickets in the first four games and will hope to rediscover that form.

Vinayak Vikram – Vinayak Vikram was terrific in the game against Dumka Daredevils. He picked up two wickets at a decent economy rate.

5 best players to pick in BOK vs SIN Dream11 team

Bal Krishna (SIN) – 425 points

Vikash Vishal (BOK) – 349 points

Pappu Kumar (BOK) – 320 points

Pratik Ranjan (BOK) – 267 points

Sumit Kumar (SIN) – 257 points.

Key stats for BOK vs SIN Dream11 team

Bal Krishna: 56 runs and 3 wickets

Vikash Vishal: 162 runs and 1 wicket

Pappu Kumar: 156 runs

Pratik Ranjan: 7 wickets

Sumit Kumar: 148 runs.

BOK vs SIN Match 22 Dream11 Prediction

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Kumar, S Kumar, S Singh, V Vishal, A Kumar, K Karan, B Krishna, P Ranjan, P Kumar, P Yadav, V Vikram.

Captain: B Krishna. Vice-Captain: V Vishal.

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Kumar, S Kumar, V Vishal, A Kumar, K Karan, B Krishna, P Ranjan, P Kumar, P Yadav, V Vikram, P Bhakat.

Captain: P Kumar. Vice-Captain: P Ranjan.

Edited by Bhargav