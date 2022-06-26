BOK vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 22

Bokaro Blasters (BOK) will take on Singhbhum Strikers (SIN) in the 22th match of the BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022 on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The Strikers have not performed to their potential in this year's tournament, having lost their last few games. The Blasters, meanwhile, are one of the strongest teams and won their last match against Dhanbad Dynamos by nine wickets.

Singhbhum Strikers will give it their all to return to winning ways, but the Blasters are expected to win the game.

BOK vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

BOK

Bhanu Anand (wk), Satya Setu, Vishal Singh, Pratik Bhagat, Sachin Tiwary, Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh, Arpit Yadav, Saurabh Sekhar, Aaryamaan Lala, Pankaj Yadav.

SIN

Jay Prakash Rajput (wk), Aryaman Sen, Himanshu Gupta, Himanshu KR, Mohit Kumar, Bal Krishna (c), Ravi Yadav-II, Sonu Kr-Singh, Monu Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Aditya Singh-I.

Match Details

Match: BOK vs SIN, BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 22.

Date and Time: June 26, 2022; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex is batting-friendly, but pacers should be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring game with a few wickets from pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters coule be crucial.

The pitch should not change considerably during the game, and both teams could look to chase on winning the toss.

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Anand, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic games, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for your Dream11 team for this game. He bats in the top order and can also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings. He smashed 36 runs off 18 deliveries in the last game against Dhanbad Dynamos.

Batters

V Singh and S Setu are the two best fantasy batter picks for the Dream11 team for this game. A Sen is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent games.

All-rounders

M Kumar and V Singh are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 fantasy team for this game, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. B Krishna is another good fantasy pick, as he smashed 41 runs and took a wicket in the last match against Ranchi Raiders.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kr Singh and S Sekhar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic games, and you can also expect them to bowl in the death overs. A Yadav is another good fantasy pick.

Top three players to pick in BOK vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

V Singh (BOK)

S Setu (BOK)

B Krishna (SIN).

BOK vs SIN: Key stats for Dream11 team

V Singh - 23 runs and 11 wickets

S Sekhar - 3 runs and 10 wickets

B Krishna - 121 runs and seven wickets.

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Jharkhand T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1: B Anand, Vishal Singh, S Setu, A Sen, Vikash Singh, M Kumar, B Krishna, S Kr Singh, P Yadav, A Yadav, S Sekhar.

Captain: Vikash Singh. Vice Captain: B Krishna.

Dream11 Fantasy team for BOK vs SIN

Fantasy suggestion #2: B Anand, Vishal Singh, S Setu, A Sen, H Gupta, Vikash Singh, M Kumar, B Krishna, S Kr Singh, A Yadav, S Sekhar.

Captain: Vikash Singh. Vice Captain: Vishal Singh.

