BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 21st, 2020

The Bokaro Blasters go up against the in-form Singhbhum Strickers in the Jharkhand T20 League on Monday as they attempt to consolidate their position in the league table. Despite being level in terms of points with the Singhbhum Strickers, the Bokaro Blasters are at the top of the table because of their higher net run rate.

The Singhbhum Strickers are coming into the fixture against the table-toppers on the back of a win on Saturday against the Jamshedpur Jugglers. Against the Jamshedpur outfit, the Singhbhum Strickers chased down a tricky total in adverse conditions.

The Bokaro Blasters have fired in unison against the sides they have played, and their batting department has supported their strong bowling attack in the tournament. The Bokaro Blasters are the favourites going into the game against the Singhbhum Strickers.

Squads to choose from

Singhbhum Strickers

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng and Sharandeep Singh.

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Choursaiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Partik Rajan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammed Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Pratik Kumar and Ashish Kumar Jr.

Predicted Playing XIs

Singhbhum Strickers

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala and Shiva Singh.

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Nityanand Kashyap and Ashish Kumar.

Match Details

Match: Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers

Date: 21st September at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

A breezy day which could assist the fast bowlers is on the cards at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. Batsmen have struggled to score in bulk in the past few matches against the pacers, and anything above 150 would be an easy task to defend.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kumar, W Beng, V Vishal, K Deobrat, R Nirala, K Suraj, Y Kumar, V Singh, B Krishna, P Yadav and P Kumar.

Captain: V Singh Vice-captain: B Krishna

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kumar, W Beng, V Vishal, K Deobrat, K Kushagra, K Suraj, Y Kumar, V Singh, B Krishna, S Singh and P Kumar.

Captain: S Singh Vice-captain: K Suraj