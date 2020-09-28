BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand T20 League Match - Sep 28th, 2020

Match 28 of the Jharkhand T20 League will see a face-off between Bokaro Blasters and Singhbhum Strickers at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Monday.

Bokaro Blasters find themselves on top of the table whereas Singhbhum Strickers are in the fifth position after just three wins from nine games.

Singhbhum lost the chase against Dumka Daredevils in their previous game as they were bundled out for just 74. On the other hand, the Bokaro Blasters have been consistent throughout the season. The team have outclassed their opponents in every aspect of the game.

Singhbhum have a difficult task ahead of them against Bokaro on Monday. While the game of cricket may be unpredictable, Bokaro Blasters go into this clash as favourites.

Squads to choose from

Singhbum Strickers

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng and Sharandeep Singh.

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Choursaiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Partik Rajan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammed Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Pratik Kumar and Ashish Kumar Jr.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI’s

Singhbum Strickers

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala and Shiva Singh.

Bokaro Blasters

Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Nityanand Kashyap and Ashish Kumar.

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Raiders vs Bokaro Blasters

Date: 28th September at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pacers have dominated proceedings in the Jharkhand T20 League while the batsmen have found it difficult to go big at the JSCA International Complex. However, there have been instances when the batters have dominated matches after taking some time to understand the pitch. With a clear and sunny day out there in Ranchi, we can expect a full game tomorrow.

Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kumar, W Beng, V Vishal, K Deobrat, R Nirala, K Suraj, Y Kumar, V Singh, B Krishna, P Yadav and P Kumar.

Captain: V Singh Vice-captain: B Krishna

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kumar, W Beng, V Vishal, K Deobrat, K Kushagra, K Suraj, Y Kumar, V Singh, B Krishna, S Singh and P Kumar.

Captain: S Singh Vice-captain: K Suraj