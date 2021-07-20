BOK vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Jharkhand T20 Match - July 20th, 2021

Bokaro Blasters will take on the Singhbhum Strikers in the seventh match of the Jharkhand T20 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday.

The Bokaro Blasters have had a great start to their Jharkhand T20 campaign, winning their first two matches. They beat the Ranchi Riders by three wickets in their season opener before defeating Dhanbad Dynamos by three wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-curtailed game. The Bokaro Blasters will be keen to extend their winning run when they take on the Strikers.

The Singhbhum Strikers, meanwhile, were up against the Jamshedpur Jugglers in their opening match of the Jharkhand T20. The Strikers batted first and posted 142 for the loss of seven wickets. However, they were unable to defend their total in a rain-drenched encounter as Jamshedpur ended up winning the contest by four wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method. The Singhbhum Strikers then suffered a massive 42-run defeat at the hands of the Ranchi Raiders in their second game. They will be eager to get off the mark in the Jharkhand T20 at the earliest.

Squads to choose from:

Bokaro Blasters

Aayush Bharadwaj, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Chourasia, Vikash Vishal, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Ishthekar Ahmed Khan, Nityanand Kashyap, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Pappu Singh, Prakash Munda

Singhbhum Strikers

Bal Krishna (c), Sumit Kumar (wk), Wilfred Beng, Amardeep Singh, Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Ajay Yadav, Aryaman Lala, Vinayak Vikram, Amit Kumar, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Sharandeep Singh, Harshit Namdev, Pratik Bhakat

Predicted Playing XIs

Bokaro Blasters

Vikash Visual (c), Kumar Kushagra, Aayush Bharadwaj, Prakash Munda, Pappu Singh (wk), Pratik Ranjan, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Mahboob Sheikh

Singhbhum Strikers

Bal Krishna (c), Sumit Kumar (wk), Wilfred Beng, Amardeep Singh, Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Ajay Yadav, Aryaman Lala, Vinayak Vikram, Amit Kumar, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati

Match Details

Match: Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strikers, 7th match, Jharkhand T20

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Date and Time: 20th July, 9:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi generally favors the bowlers and it won't be easy to score runs on this surface. While the track is well suited to pacers, the pitch is expected to slow down as the match progresses, bringing the spinners into play. The average first innings score at the venue is 140 runs.

Jharkhand T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BOK vs SIN)

BOK vs SIN Dream11 Tips - Jharkhand T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Kumar, K Karan, V Vishal, A Kumar, B Krishna, V Singh, A Kumar II, P Yadav II, A Yadav, P Kumar, A Lala

Captain: B Krishna. Vice-aptain: V Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Kumar, K Karan, V Vishal, K Kushagra, A Bhardwaj, B Krishna, V Singh, A Kumar II, P Yadav II, A Yadav, P Kumar

Captain: K Karan. Vice-captain: P Kumar

