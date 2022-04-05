BOK-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, Match 20

Bokaro Blossoms Women (BOK-W) will take on Dhanbad Daffodils Women (DHA-W) in the 20th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday.

With three wins and four losses, Bokaro Blossoms Women are fourth in the points table. A win today will help them move to second spot. Dhanbad Daffodils Women are sitting pretty at the top of the standings with five wins and two losses.

BOK-W vs DHA-W Probable Playing 11 today

Bokaro Blossoms Women: Ritu Kumari (c), Riya Raj (wk), Garima Singh, Komal Kumari, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anuskha Parmer, Mamatha Kanojia, Sanju Patel, Priti Tiwary, Simran Mansuri, Rini Burman

Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Jaya Kumari (wk), Sulekha Kumari, Pushpa Mahato, Nilam Mehta, Khushbu Kumari, Monika Murmu (c), Arti Kumari, Neha Saw, Shreyanshi, Anjali Das, Shanti Kumari

Match Details

BOK-W vs DHA-W, 20th Match, Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022

Date & Time: April 5th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far, and bowlers have dominated proceedings. Pacers have found a bit of movement early on, while spinners have got turn as well.

Today’s BOK-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jaya Kumari has chipped in nicely with the bat in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, having mustered 91 runs so far.

Batter

Khushbu Kumari has scored 100 runs in addition to taking five wickets at an economy of 3.72 in the competition.

All-rounders

Durga Kumari Murmu has made an impact with both the bat and ball. She has taken five wickets and has scored 172 runs in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Monika Murmu has been in top form all-round, having accumulated 120 runs and picked up five wickets.

Bowler

Rini Burman has taken six scalps at an economy rate of 4.30. She has also chipped in with 69 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOK-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Durga Kumari Murmu (BOK-W): 454 points

Monika Murmu (DHA-W): 426 points

Arti Kumari (DHA-W): 372 points

Khushbu Kumari (DHA-W): 341 points

Rini Burman (BOK-W): 289 points

Important stats for BOK-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Durga Kumari Murmu: 172 runs & 5 wickets

Rini Burman: 69 runs & 6 wickets

Monika Murmu: 120 runs & 5 wickets

Arti Kumari: 9 wickets

BOK-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaya Kumari, Pushpa Mahato, Khushbu Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Monika Murmu, Durga Kumari Murmu, Priti Tiwary, Simran Mansuri, Shanti Kumari, Rini Burman.

Captain: Durga Kumari Murmu. Vice-captain: Monika Murmu.

Dream11 Team for Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaya Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Komal Kumari, Arti Kumari, Monika Murmu, Durga Kumari Murmu, Simran Mansuri, Shanti Kumari, Rini Burman, Neha Saw.

Captain: Monika Murmu. Vice-captain: Rini Burman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar