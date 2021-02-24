BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Jharkhand Women’s T20 Match – February 25th, 2021

Bokaro Blossoms Women will take on Dumka Daisies Women in the final of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy on Thursday.

After 20 group stage matches, Bokaro Blossoms and Dumka Daisies will battle it out for the ultimate prize tomorrow. Both teams have played some fine cricket in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy so far.

Bokaro Women, who have won four of their last five games, are currently on a three-match winning run. They defeated Ranchi Roses Women by 46 runs in their last outing. Dumka Daisies, on the other hand, have won three of their last five games. However, they will head into the Jharkhand Women’s T20 final on the back of a loss against Jamshedpur Women.

Thursday's match will be the third meeting between the two teams, with both sides winning a game each.

Jharkhand Women’s T20: Squads to choose from

Bokaro Blossoms Women

Indrani Roy (wk), Jaya Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Ragini Kumari, Ashwani Kumari (c), Pallavi Bhardwaj, Arti Kumari, IshaKeshri, Meera Mahto, Anita Manjhi, Neha Kumari Shaw, Komal Kumari, K Madeti, Riya Raj, Ishaa Gupta

Dumka Daisies Women

Kumari Sabita, Pinky Tirkey, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Pratiksha Gautam, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Sabita Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Priya Kumari, Jaya Kumari, Anita Tigga, Muskan Kumari

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Bokaro Blossoms Women

Indrani Roy (wk), Jaya Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Ragini Kumari, Ashwani Kumari (c), Pallavi Bhardwaj, Arti Kumari, IshaKeshri, Meera Mahto, Anita Manjhi, Neha Kumari Shaw

Dumka Daisies Women

Kumari Sabita, Pinky Tirkey, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Pratiksha Gautam, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Sabita Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari

Match Details

Match: Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Dumka Daisies Women, Final

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Date and Time: 25th February, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the JSCA Stadium is balanced in nature, it is more suited to pacers. In the T20 format, the average first innings score is 118 at the venue, with teams bowling first winning nearly 67% of all recent games.

BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Indrani Roy, Ritu Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ragini Kumari, Arti Kumari, Mamta Paswan, Devyani Prasad, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Neha Kumari Shaw, Meera Mahto, Anita Manjhi

Captain: Indrani Roy, Vice-captain: Arti Kumari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Indrani Roy, Ritu Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ragini Kumari, Arti Kumari, Mamta Paswan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Neha Kumari Shaw, Meera Mahto, Anita Manjhi, Anushka Parmar

Captain: Ragini Kumari, Vice-captain: Mamta Paswan