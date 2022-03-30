BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022, Match 11

Bokaro Blossoms Women will take on Dumka Daisies Women in the 11th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday.

Bokaro Blossoms Women and Dumka Daisies Women will be facing each other for the second time this season.

Bokaro are currently fourth in the points table. They have managed to win just one of their four matches so far this season. Meanwhile, Dumka have won three of their four matches thus far. They are second in the points table.

BOK-W vs DUM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

BOK-W XI

Ritu Kumari (C), Riya Raj (wk), Durga Murmu, Garima Singh, Mamatha Kanojia, Rini Burman, Komal Kumari, Sanju Patel, Anuskha Parmar, Simran Mansoori, Priti Tiwary

DUM-W XI

Ashwani Kumari (C), Pinky Tirkey (wk), Chandmuni Purty, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Priya Kumari, Pratiksha Gautam, Reena Khalkho, Manisha Tigga, Anjum Bano, Sifan Hasnain, Pavika Rathore

Match Details

BOK-W vs DUM-W, Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 31st March, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

This ground is expected to be a pretty nice batting surface and pacers could prove to be crucial. The spinners will prove to be important to take control of the match in the middle overs.

Today’s BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

P Tirkey is an extremely promising player from the Dumka Daisies Women camp. She is expected to prove crucial behind the stumps.

Batters

R Kumari Mahato is the captain of Bokaro Blossoms Women and she is expected to be a vital player. She scored 14 runs and picked up a wicket in the last match. R Kumari Mahato will also be a great captaincy choice for your BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Kumari is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She scored 39 runs and also picked up a wicket in the previous match.

All-rounders

D Kumari Murmu is a fantastic all-rounder who would love to continue her strong form in the competition. She smashed 33 runs and also picked up a wicket in the previous game.

Bowlers

R Burman has scalped three wickets in the last two matches. She would love to pick up more scalps here.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction team

R Kumari Mahato (DUM-W) – 349 points

D Murmu (BOK-W) – 299 points

A Kumari (DUM-W) – 245 points

S Hasnain (DUM-W) – 193 points

R Burman (BOK-W) – 145 points

Important stats for BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction team

R Kumari Mahato: 14 runs and 1 wicket in the last match

D Murmu: 33 runs and 1 wicket in the last match

A Kumari: 39 runs and 1 wicket in the last match

S Hasnain: 1 wicket in the last match

BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today

BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Tirkey, R Kumari Mahato, A Kumari, R Kumari, D Kumari Murmu, S Hasnain, A Parmar, R Burman, P Tiwary, P Rathore, R Khalko

Captain: R Kumari Mahato Vice-Captain: D Kumari Murmu

BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Tirkey, R Kumari Mahato, A Kumari, R Kumari, D Kumari Murmu, S Hasnain, A Parmar, R Burman, P Tiwary, P Rathore, S Mansuri

Captain: A Kumari Vice-Captain: S Hasnain

Edited by Ritwik Kumar