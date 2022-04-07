BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022, Match 24

Bokaro Blossoms Women (BOK-W) will take on Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) in the 24th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday.

With four wins from eight matches, Dumka Daisies Women finished fourth and progressed to the Super League stage. Bokaro Blossoms Women also won four out of their eight matches but finished in second position due to having a better net run rate. They were outplayed in their first Super League fixture, losing to Dhanbad Daffodils Women by six wickets.

BOK-W vs DUM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

BOK-W XI

Durga Murmu, Komal Kumari, Mamatha Kanojia, Ritu Kumari (c), Rini Burman, Garima Singh, Sanju Patel, Riya Raj, Anushka Parmar, Simran Mansoori, Priti Tiwary

DUM-W XI

Aaiysha Ali, Ashwani Kumari (c), Ruma Kumari Mahato, Pinky Tirkey, Chadmuni Purty, Sai Kripa, Reema Khalko, Manisha Tigga, Anjum Bano, Pavika Rathore, Susmita Purkait

Match Details

BOK-W vs DUM-W, Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: 7th April, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far, and bowlers have dominated proceedings. Pacers have found a bit of movement early on, while spinners have got turn as well.

Today’s BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

P Tirkey, who scored 18 runs in the last match against Ranchi, will be eager to play a bigger knock today.

Batters

R Kumari Mahato is the leading run-scorer in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022 with 255 runs. She also has eight wickets to her name and will be a wonderful captaincy choice for your BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Kumari has scored 202 runs and scalped six wickets in the tournament so far.

D Murmu is the third-highest run-scorer in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022 with 174 runs. She has also picked up seven wickets.

Bowler

R Burman is the second highest wicket-taker in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022, having taken 11 wickets in nine matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction team

R Kumari Mahato (DUM-W) – 733 points

A Kumari (DUM-W) – 556 points

D Murmu (BOK-W) – 554 points

R Burman (BOK-W) – 463 points

R Kumari (BOK-W) – 374 points

Important stats for BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction team

R Kumari Mahato: 255 runs and 8 wickets

A Kumari: 202 runs and 6 wickets

D Murmu: 174 runs and 7 wickets

R Burman: 11 wickets

BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022)

BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Tirkey, R Kumari Mahato, R Kumari, M Kanojia, A Kumari, D Kumari Murmu, A Parmar, R Burman, S Mansuri, P Rathore, P Tiwary.

Captain: R Kumari Mahato. Vice-captain: A Kumari.

BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Tirkey, R Kumari Mahato, R Kumari, M Kanojia, A Kumari, D Kumari Murmu, S Hasnain, A Parmar, R Burman, S Mansuri, P Rathore.

Captain: D Murmu. Vice-captain: R Burman.

