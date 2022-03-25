BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022, Match 1

Bokaro Blossoms Women (BOK-W) will take on Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) in the first match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

Both sides will be eager to kick off their Jharkhand T20 campaign with a bang. Ritu Kumari will kead the side from Bokaro. Anita Manjhi, Anushka Parmar, Priti Tiwary and Durga Kumari are some of the other key players from Bokaro Blossoms.

Meanwhile, Dumka Daisies will be led by Ashwani Kumari. Ruma Kumari Mahato, Pinky Tirkey, Aaiysha Ali and Pavika Rathore are among the Daisies’ most dependable players.

BOK-W vs DUM-W Probable Playing XIs

BOK-W

Ritu Kumari (c), Riya Raj (wk), Indrani Roy, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Katyayani Madeti, Neha Kumari Shaw, Ishaa Gupta, Komal Kumari, Meera Mahto, Isha Keshri.

DUM-W

Ashwani Kumari (c), Pinky Tirkey (wk), Devyani Prasad, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Mamta Paswan, Jaya Kumari, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Kumari Sabita, Muskan Kumari.

Match Details

Match: BOK-W vs DUM-W, Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022, Match 12.

Date and Time: March 25, 2022; 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be a pretty nice batting surface, and pacers could prove to be key. Spinners could take control of the game in the middle overs.

Today’s BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

P Tirkey is an extremely promising player of the Dumka Daisies. She is expected to prove crucial behind the stumps.

Batters

R Kumari is the captain of Bokaro Blossoms and is expected to be key. In 12 games, she has scored 208 runs and has also taken 15 wickets.

Meanwhile, A Kumari is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game. She has scored 557 runs in 12 games and has also scalped 11 wickets.

All-rounders

D Murmu is a fabulous all-rounder who would love to begin her campaign on a strong note. She is a player worth keeping an eye out on.

Bowlers

P Rathore might be a key player for Bokaro Blossoms. She is a strike bowler who can vary her strategies.

Five best players to pick in BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction team

R Kumari (DUM-W)

A Kumari (DUM-W)

D Murmu (BOK-W)

A Ali (DUM-W)

A Manjhi (BOK-W).

Key stats for BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 prediction team

R Kumari: 208 runs and 15 wickets

A Kumari: 557 runs and 11 wickets

R Kumari Mahato: 592 runs and 13 wickets.

BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Prediction

BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Tirkey, A Kumari, G Singh, R Kumari, R Kumari Mahato, A Ali, A Parmar, D Kumari Murmu, A Manjhi, P Rathore, P Tiwary

Captain: R Kumari. Vice-Captain: A Kumari.

BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Tirkey, A Kumari, P Gautam, R Kumari, R Kumari Mahato, A Parmar, D Kumari Murmu, S Purkal, A Manjhi, P Rathore, P Tiwary.

Captain: D Kumari Murmu. Vice-Captain: R Kumari Mahato.

Edited by Bhargav