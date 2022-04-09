BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, Match 26

Bokaro Blossoms Women (BOK-W) will take on Ranchi Roses Women (RAN-W) in the 26th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 (Super League phase) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday.

Bokaro Blossoms Women finished second with four wins and as many losses in the league stages. In the Super League phase, they have won one and lost one. Ranchi Roses Women have the exact same record in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022. They had a win-loss record of 4-4 in the league phase and have won and lost a game apiece in the Super League phase.

BOK-W vs RAN-W Probable Playing 11 today

Bokaro Blossoms Women: Ritu Kumari (c), Riya Raj (wk), Mamatha Kanojia, Komal Kumari, Garima Singh, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anuskha Parmer, Sanju Patel, Rini Burman, Simran Mansuri, Priti Tiwary.

Ranchi Roses Women: Laxmi Murmu (wk), Anamika Kumari, Isha Keshri, Sunita Kumari, Niharika (c), Priyanka Sawaiyan, Anandita Kishor, Megha Kumari, Devyani Prasad, Arti Kumari, Anita Tigga.

Match Details

BOK-W vs RAN-W, 26th match, Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022

Date & Time: April 9th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far, and bowlers have dominated proceedings. Pacers have found a bit of movement early on, while spinners have got turn as well.

Today’s BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Riya Raj is safe behind the stumps and can chip in with some handy runs as well.

Batter

Ritu Kumari has fared well with both the bat and ball in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022. She has taken five wickets in addition to amassing 128 runs.

All-rounders

Durga Kumari Murmu has picked up eight scalps and accumulated 225 runs.

Niharika has been in good form all-round, taking 13 wickets and scoring 132 runs in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Bowler

Rini Burman is the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets at an economy rate of 4.24.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Durga Kumari Murmu (BOK-W): 671 points

Niharika (RAN-W): 645 points

Priyanka Sawaiyan (RAN-W): 608 points

Rini Burman (BOK-W): 556 points

Ritu Kumari (BOK-W): 407 points

Important stats for BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Durga Kumari Murmu: 225 runs & 8 wickets

Rini Burman: 14 wickets

Niharika: 132 runs & 13 wickets

Priyanka Sawaiyan: 232 runs & 8 wickets

BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Ranchi Roses Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 Super League Match 26.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Riya Raj, Anamika Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Mamatha Kanojia, Niharika, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anuskha Parmer, Anita Tigga, Rini Burman, Devyani Prasad.

Captain: Durga Kumari Murmu. Vice-captain: Niharika.

Dream11 Team for Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Ranchi Roses Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 Super League Match 26.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Riya Raj, Anamika Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Mamatha Kanojia, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Niharika, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anandita Kishor, Simran Mansuri, Rini Burman, Devyani Prasad.

Captain: Rini Burman. Vice-captain: Priyanka Sawaiyan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar