BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, Match 26

Bokaro Blossoms Women (BOK-W) will take on Ranchi Roses Women (RAN-W) in the 26th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 (Super League phase) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday.
Bokaro Blossoms Women finished second with four wins and as many losses in the league stages. In the Super League phase, they have won one and lost one. Ranchi Roses Women have the exact same record in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022. They had a win-loss record of 4-4 in the league phase and have won and lost a game apiece in the Super League phase.
BOK-W vs RAN-W Probable Playing 11 today
Bokaro Blossoms Women: Ritu Kumari (c), Riya Raj (wk), Mamatha Kanojia, Komal Kumari, Garima Singh, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anuskha Parmer, Sanju Patel, Rini Burman, Simran Mansuri, Priti Tiwary.
Ranchi Roses Women: Laxmi Murmu (wk), Anamika Kumari, Isha Keshri, Sunita Kumari, Niharika (c), Priyanka Sawaiyan, Anandita Kishor, Megha Kumari, Devyani Prasad, Arti Kumari, Anita Tigga.
Match Details
BOK-W vs RAN-W, 26th match, Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022
Date & Time: April 9th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Pitch Report
It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far, and bowlers have dominated proceedings. Pacers have found a bit of movement early on, while spinners have got turn as well.
Today’s BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Riya Raj is safe behind the stumps and can chip in with some handy runs as well.
Batter
Ritu Kumari has fared well with both the bat and ball in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022. She has taken five wickets in addition to amassing 128 runs.
All-rounders
Durga Kumari Murmu has picked up eight scalps and accumulated 225 runs.
Niharika has been in good form all-round, taking 13 wickets and scoring 132 runs in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.
Bowler
Rini Burman is the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets at an economy rate of 4.24.
Top 5 best players to pick in BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Durga Kumari Murmu (BOK-W): 671 points
Niharika (RAN-W): 645 points
Priyanka Sawaiyan (RAN-W): 608 points
Rini Burman (BOK-W): 556 points
Ritu Kumari (BOK-W): 407 points
Important stats for BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Durga Kumari Murmu: 225 runs & 8 wickets
Rini Burman: 14 wickets
Niharika: 132 runs & 13 wickets
Priyanka Sawaiyan: 232 runs & 8 wickets
BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Riya Raj, Anamika Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Mamatha Kanojia, Niharika, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anuskha Parmer, Anita Tigga, Rini Burman, Devyani Prasad.
Captain: Durga Kumari Murmu. Vice-captain: Niharika.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Riya Raj, Anamika Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Mamatha Kanojia, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Niharika, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anandita Kishor, Simran Mansuri, Rini Burman, Devyani Prasad.
Captain: Rini Burman. Vice-captain: Priyanka Sawaiyan.