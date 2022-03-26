BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 Match 3

Bokaro Blossoms Women (BOK-W) will take on Ranchi Roses Women (RAN-W) in the third match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday.

Bokaro Blossoms lost their first game of this season to Dumka Daisies. They were restricted to 97-6 and lost by nine wickets. Meanwhile, Ranchi Roses started their campaign with a big win over Jamshedpur Jasmines, winning by 55 runs while defending a modest target of 116.

BOK-W vs RAN-W Probable Playing XIs

Bokaro Blossoms Women

Riya Raj (wk), Ritu Kumari (c), Garima Singh, Pratima Kumari, Komal Kumari, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anuskha Parmer, Sanju Patel, Priti Tiwary, Rini Burman, Simran Mansuri.

Ranchi Roses Women

Laxmi Murmu (wk), Anamika Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Urmila Kumari, Sunita Kumari, Niharika (c), Anandita Kishor, Isha Keshri, Pallavi Kumari, Devyani Prasad, Anita Tigga.

Match Details

Match: BOK-W vs RAN-W.

Date & Time: March 26, 2022; 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far, and bowlers have dominated proceedings. Pacers have found movement early on, while spinners have got turn as well. The trend could continue in this game too.

Today’s BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Riya Raj is safe behind the stumps and can be a handy batter as well.

Batters

Priyanka Sawaiyan was very good with both bat and ball in her last game. She scored 29 and took 1/9 from three overs.

All-rounders

Niharika bowled superbly in RAN-W’s first game, returning figures of 3-7 from three overs. She can contribute effectively with the bat too.

Meanwhile, Durga Kumari Murmu was BOK-W’s best player in the first game. She scored 33 runs and also picked up a wicket.

Bowlers

Anita Tigga was magnificent with the ball, registering figures of 4-2-5-3 against JAM-W in her last game.

Five best players to pick in BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Anita Tigga (RAN-W): 137 points.

Niharika (RAN-W): 121 points.

Priyanka Sawaiyan (RAN-W): 76 points.

Durga Kumari Murmu (BOK-W): 75 points.

Ritu Kumari (BOK-W): 6 points.

Key stats for BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Anita Tigga: 3 wickets.

Niharika: 3 wickets.

Priyanka Sawaiyan: 29 runs & 1 wicket.

Durga Kumari Murmu: 33 runs & 1 wicket.

BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Ranchi Roses Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Riya Raj, Anamika Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Garima Singh, Ritu Kumari, Niharika, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anandita Kishor, Priti Tiwary, Anita Tigga, Isha Keshri.

Captain: Niharika. Vice-captain: Durga Kumari Murmu.

Dream11 Team for Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Ranchi Roses Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laxmi Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Garima Singh, Ritu Kumari, Niharika, Durga Kumari Murmu, Priti Tiwary, Anita Tigga, Isha Keshri, Devyani Prasad.

Captain: Priyanka Sawaiyan. Vice-captain: Anita Tigga.

