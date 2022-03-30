BOK-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, Match 10

Bokaro Blossoms Women (BOK-W) will take on Dhanbad Daffodils Women (DHA-W) in the 10th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Wednesday.

After losing their first two games, Bokaro Blossoms Women opened their account in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 with a comprehensive win over Jamshedpur Jasmines Women. They are currently fourth in the points table. Dhanbad Daffodils Women, meanwhile, are sitting pretty at the top of the standings, having won three in three.

BOK-W vs DHA-W Probable Playing 11 today

Bokaro Blossoms Women: Ritu Kumari (c), Riya Raj (wk), Durga Kumari Murmu, Garima Singh, Mamatha Kanojia, Rini Burman, Komal Kumari, Sanju Patel, Anuskha Parmer, Simran Mansuri, Priti Tiwary

Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Jaya Kumari (wk), Sulekha Kumari, Pushpa Mahato, Khushbu Kumari, Shreya Jha, Monika Murmu (c), Arti Kumari, Neha Saw, Anjali Das, Muskan Kumari, Shanti Kumari

Match Details

BOK-W vs DHA-W, 10th Match, Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022

Date & Time: March 30th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the bowlers mostly dominating proceedings. While the pacers have found some movement early on, the spinners have got the ball to turn as well.

Today’s BOK-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jaya Kumari has chipped in nicely with the bat, with the DHA-W wicketkeeper-batter amassing 57 runs in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 so far.

Batter

Khushbu Kumari has scored 52 runs in addition to picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 3.67.

All-rounders

Durga Kumari Murmu has been superb with both bat and ball in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, amassing 106 runs and taking three wickets.

Arti Kumari is yet to fire on the batting front, but she has been in excellent form with the ball. She has claimed six wickets in three Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 games so far.

Bowler

Anjali Das has three wickets to her name at an impressive economy rate of 4.11.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOK-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Durga Kumari Murmu (BOK-W): 288 points

Arti Kumari (DHA-W): 199 points

Monika Murmu (DHA-W): 195 points

Khushbu Kumari (DHA-W): 190 points

Anjali Das (DHA-W): 126 points

Important stats for BOK-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Durga Kumari Murmu: 106 runs & 3 wickets

Arti Kumari: 6 wickets

Monika Murmu: 44 runs & 2 wickets

Khushbu Kumari: 52 runs & 3 wickets

BOK-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaya Kumari, Pushpa Mahato, Khushbu Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Monika Murmu, Durga Kumari Murmu, Priti Tiwary, Anjali Das, Shanti Kumari, Rini Burman.

Captain: Arti Kumari. Vice-captain: Durga Kumari Murmu.

Dream11 Team for Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaya Kumari, Pushpa Mahato, Garima Singh, Khushbu Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Monika Murmu, Durga Kumari Murmu, Priti Tiwary, Anjali Das, Rini Burman.

Captain: Durga Kumari Murmu. Vice-captain: Monika Murmu.

Edited by Samya Majumdar