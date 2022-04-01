BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022, Match 13

Bokaro Blossoms Women (BOK-W) will take on Ranchi Roses Women (RAN-W) in the 13th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

Bokaro Blossoms Women are currently fourth in the standings with two wins and three losses to their name. Ranchi Roses Women have the same win-loss record, but are just above Bokaro in the points table.

BOK-W vs RAN-W Probable Playing 11 today

Bokaro Blossoms Women: Riya Raj (wk), Ritu Kumari (c), Garima Singh, Komal Kumari, Durga Kumari Murmu, Sanju Patel, Priyanka Chouhan, Mamatha Kanojia, Priti Tiwary, Simran Mansuri, Rini Burman

Ranchi Roses Women: Laxmi Murmu (wk), Anamika Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Urmila Kumari, Niharika, Anandita Kishor, Arti Kumari, Megha Kumari, Isha Keshri, Pallavi Kumari, Devyani Prasad

Match Details

BOK-W vs RAN-W, 13th Match, Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: April 1st 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the bowlers mostly dominating proceedings. While the pacers have found some movement early on, the spinners have got the ball to turn as well.

Today’s BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Laxmi Murmu can contribute decently with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Priyanka Sawaiyan has been in top form with both the bat and ball in the Jharkhand Women’s T20. She has accumulated 99 runs in addition to taking four wickets.

Anamika Kumari is Ranchi's leading run-scorer in the competition with 135 runs at an average of 45.00.

All-rounders

Durga Kumari Murmu has had a big impact with both bat and ball. She has scored 134 runs and has picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

Rini Burman has chipped in nicely all-round. She has got 47 runs with the bat and has picked up four wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Durga Kumari Murmu (BOK-W): 331 points

Niharika (RAN-W): 258 points

Priyanka Sawaiyan (RAN-W): 250 points

Anandita Kishor (RAN-W): 205 points

Rini Burman (BOK-W): 202 points

Important stats for BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Durga Kumari Murmu: 134 runs & 3 wickets

Rini Burman: 47 runs & 4 wickets

Niharika: 43 runs & 5 wickets

Priyanka Sawaiyan: 99 runs & 4 wickets

BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand Women’s T20)

Dream11 Team for Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Ranchi Roses Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laxmi Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ritu Kumari, Niharika, Durga Kumari Murmu, Mamatha Kanojia, Anandita Kishor, Simran Mansuri, Rini Burman, Devyani Prasad

Captain: Durga Kumari Murmu. Vice-captain: Niharika.

Dream11 Team for Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Ranchi Roses Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laxmi Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Garima Singh, Ritu Kumari, Niharika, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anandita Kishor, Priti Tiwary, Rini Burman, Devyani Prasad

Captain: Durga Kumari Murmu. Vice-captain: Priyanka Sawaiyan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar