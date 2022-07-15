BOL vs BAP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 20

Bologna (BOL) will take on Baracca Prato (BAP) in the 20th match of the ECS T10 Bologna 2022 at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna on Friday.

Bologna finished second in their group to book their passage to the Super Five. They beat Venezia and Trentino Aquila by 26 runs and five wickets respectively to top the standings with four points.

Baracca, meanwhile, finished third in their group to reach the Super Five. They lost against Venezia and Cricket Stars by big margins.

BOL vs BAP Probable Playing XIs

BOL

Umar Gujjar, Malik Sarfraz (wk), Muhammad Rasheed, Tasin Mostafa, Muhammad Adnan, Haroon Cheema, Faizan Nazar, Hardeep Singh, Zain Hassan, Shaheer Saleem, Khayer Abul (c).

BAP

Arslan Akhtar, Ghulam Dastageer (c), Mehboob Ur Rehman (wk), Muddassar Ali, Hamid Ali, Zaka Ullah, Rasel Buya, Qamar Shabbir, Asim Sheraz, Shahid Imran, Rukhsar Khan.

Match Details

Match: BOL vs BAP, ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 20.

Date and Time: July 15, 2022, 4:00 PM IST.

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The track is good for batting, and high scores are quite common. There are runs on offer, so bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. Both teams would love to chase.

Today’s BOL vs BAP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Sarfraz is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role in your Dream11 fantasy team and has been in great form with the bat. He'll be expected to pile up the runs here.

Batters

M Rasheed is an exciting young talent who has been in outstanding form lately. He has scored 100 runs at a strike rate of 153.84 and is the second highest scorer for Bologna.

All-rounders

U Gujjar is a wonderful all-rounder who can shine with both bat and ball. He's the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 208 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 198.09. Gujjar has also taken six wickets and could be a fabulous captaincy option in your BOL vs BAP Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

F Nazar has delivered with the ball, picking up seven wickets, and will look for more here.

Five best players to pick in BOL vs BAP Dream11 prediction team

U Gujjar (BOL) – 563 points

F Nazar (BOL) – 293 points

M Rasheed (BOL) – 230 points

D Ghulam (BAP) – 174 points

H Mahmood (BOL) – 146 points.

Key stats for BOL vs BAP Dream11 prediction team

U Gujjar: 208 runs and 6 wickets

F Nazar: 7 wickets

M Rasheed: 100 runs and 2 wickets

D Ghulam: 106 runs

H Mahmood: 4 wickets.

BOL vs BAP Dream11 Prediction

BOL vs BAP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Sarfraz, M Ur Rehman, M Rasheed, D Ghulam, H Mahmood, U Gujjar, H Cheema, F Nazar, R Khan, M Adnan, I Ahmed.

Captain: U Gujjar. Vice-Captain: F Nazir.

BOL vs BAP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Sarfraz, M Rasheed, D Ghulam, H Mahmood, U Gujjar, H Cheema, N Iqbal. F Nazar, R Khan, M Adnan, I Ahmed.

Captain: M Rasheed. Vice-Captain: D Ghulam.

