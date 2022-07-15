BOL vs CRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 22

Bologna (BOL) will take on Cricket Stars (CRS) in the 22nd match of the ECS T10 Bologna 2022 at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna on Friday, July 15. Cricket Stars are coming off an eight-wicket victory over Venezia Cricket earlier in the day.

They had won four games in a row before losing by 71 runs to Trentino Aquilla, and will look to continue their winning streak in the upcoming games.

Bologna, on the other hand, have had a fantastic season, winning four of their last five games and going on a two-match winning streak. Umar Gujjar has been their standout performer, and he and Faizan Nazar will look to lead the pack yet again in the upcoming games.

BOL vs CRS Probable Playing 11 Today

BOL XI

Malik Sarfraz (wk), Umar Gujjar, Faizan Nazar, Muhammad Rasheed, Muhammad Adnan, Haroon Cheema, Huzaifa Mahmood, Shaheer Saleem, Khayer Abul (c), Muhammad Irfan, Jastinder Singh

CRS XI

Abdul Rehman, Rajmani Sandhu, Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Sukhpal Singh, Haseeb Khan, Lovepreet Singh (c), Deependra Shekhawat, Sukhraj Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Nalain Haider

Match Details

BOL vs CRS, ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 22

Date and Time: July 15, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastignano is well-balanced. Batters tended to dominate the first half, while bowlers took control in the second. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 79 runs

Today's BOL vs CRS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nasir Ramzan: Shakoor has been a reliable batter for CRS and an effective wicketkeeper. He hasn't faced many balls as he falls down the order, yet he's scored 41 runs in six games.

Batters

Abdul Rehman: He's an aggressive batter who has played a key role in CRS's success. He has impressed with his ability to dominate bowlers from the first over and is also a handy spinner.

He has amassed 136 runs at an impressive average of 45.33 in six games, making him a must-have in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Umar Gujjar: Umar Gujjar has been in decent form with both the bat and the ball for Bologna. He has taken six wickets while leading the most run-charts with 208 runs at an excellent average of 52.00 in five games, making him a good multiplier pick in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Sukhpal Singh: Sukhpal is having a solid season with the ball and is the competition's leading wicket-taker. He has taken nine wickets in six games at an average of 12.22.

He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Three best players to pick in BOL vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

Nalain Haider (CRS) – 111 points

Huzaifa Mahmood (BOL) – 146 points

Sukhraj Singh (CRS) – 131 points

Important stats for BOL vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

Babar Hussain: 100 runs in six games; batting average: 33.33

Rajmani Sandhu: 87 runs in six games; batting average: 17.40

Faizan Nazar: Seven wickets in five games; bowling average: 8.71

BOL vs CRS Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bologna 2022)

BOL vs CRS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nasir Ramzan, Abdul Rehman, Rajmani Sandhu, Huzaifa Mahmood, Umar Gujjar, Faizan Nazar, Muhammad Rasheed, Deependra Shekhawat, Sukhpal Singh, Haseeb Khan, Khayer Abul

Captain: Umar Gujjar, Vice-Captain: Rajmani Sandhu

BOL vs CRS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nasir Ramzan, Abdul Rehman, Rajmani Sandhu, Babar Hussain, Umar Gujjar, Faizan Nazar, Muhammad Rasheed, Deependra Shekhawat, Sukhpal Singh, Haseeb Khan, Khayer Abul

Captain: Umar Gujjar, Vice-Captain: Sukhpal Singh.

