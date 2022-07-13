BOL vs CRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 9

Bologna will take on Cricket Stars in the ninth match of the ECS T10 Bologna 2022 at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna on Wednesday.

Bologna began their campaign on the front foot. They won their opening match against Padova CC by a gigantic margin of 16 runs in a high-scoring clash. Their batting order is extremely strong and they will look to keep the momentum going.

On the other hand, Cricket Stars also began their campaign by completely dominating Lulla United. After scoring a gigantic total of 148 runs while batting first, they won the match by 96 runs and this could prove to be a cracker of a contest between two in-form sides.

BOL vs CRS Probable Playing 11 Today

BOL XI

Umar Gujjar, Malik Sarfraz (wk), Muhammad Rasheed, Tasin Mostafa, Muhammad Adnan, Haroon Cheema, Faizan Nazar, Hardeep Singh, Zain Hassan, Shaheer Saleem, Khayer Abul (c).

CRS XI

Rajmani Sandhu, Abdul Rehman, Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Shekhawat, Lovepreet Singh (c), Haseeb Khan, Sukhraj Singh.

Match Details

BOL vs CRS, ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: July 13, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The track is regarded as good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs to offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. Both teams would love to chase here.

Today’s BOL vs CRS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Ramzan is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot and he has been in great form with the bat. He is expected to pile up runs here.

Batters

A Ur Rehman is an exciting young talent who has begun the season on a strong note. He scored 58 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 305.26 in the first match and his innings included seven sixes and two boundaries.

All-rounders

U Gujjar is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He smashed 50 off just 21 deliveries and also took a couple of wickets with the ball. He will be a fantastic captain for your BOL vs CRS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

H Khan has delivered with the ball in his hand. He picked up three wickets in the opening fixture and had an economy rate of 5 runs per over.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOL vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

U Gujjar (BOL) – 149 points

H Khan (CRS) – 101 points

A Ur Rehman (CRS) – 100 points

K Abul (BOL) – 64 points

N Ramzan (CRS) – 63 points

Important stats for BOL vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

U Gujjar: 50 runs and two wickets

H Khan: Three wickets

A Ur Rehman: 58 runs

K Abul: Two wickets

N Ramzan: 30 runs

BOL vs CRS Dream11 Prediction Today

BOL vs CRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ramzan, A Ur Rehman, M Rasheed, B Hussain, A Rehman, U Gujjar, H Cheema, R Singh Sandhu, H Khan, K Abul, M Adnan

Captain: U Gujjar, Vice-Captain: A Ur Rehman

BOL vs CRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ramzan, M Sarfraz, A Ur Rehman, B Hussain, A Rehman, U Gujjar, H Cheema, H Khan, S Singh, K Abul, M Adnan

Captain: H Khan, Vice-Captain: K Abul

