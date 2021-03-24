BOL vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bologna Match - Mar 25, 2021

Bologna will lock horns with Kings XI in the 13th Match of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021 at the Oval Rastigno in Bologna on Thursday.

Bologna are having a decent season so far, having won two of their three matches and are currently placed in fourth spot on the points table. They will come into this match high on confidence after winning their last match against Baracca Prato by six runs. However, they need some improvements in their bowling department.

Kings XI, on the other hand, are unbeaten this season so far, having won as many as three matches and are comfortably sitting at the top of the points table. They will be hoping to pick up a win from this game and stretch their winning streak to four matches.

We can expect a high-scoring game between these two quality sides on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Bologna

Babar Ghafar, Faizan Hussain, Jastinder Singh, Khayer Abul, Malik Sarfraz (C & WK), Muhammad Adnan, Mario Bianco, Leghad Khan, Hasham Mushtaq, Akash Deep, Ankush Kumar, Revanth Pannala, Shaheer Saleem, Sufiyan Afzal, Suresh Kolli, Vikas Kalyan, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Qasim Janjua, Abdullah Razzak, Sheraz Ali, Zain Iftikhar and Hashir Iftikhar.

Kings XI

Vikas Kumar, Jaipal Singh (C), Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Awais, Jagjit Singh, Noman Ali, Salman Ali (WK), Shafique Muhammad, Harmanjeet Singh, Harmanpreetpal Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Nagra Jagjit, Ravi Paul, Jaswinder Singh, Malkeet Singh, Atiq Tabraiz, Muhammed Maqsood, Sukhjinder Singh Robin, Jagmeet Singh, Muhammed Awais, Praveen Kumar and Rakibull Hassan.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Bologna

Malik Sarfraz (C & WK), Babar Ghafar, Faizan Hussain, Jastinder Singh, Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Revanth Pannala, Shaheer Saleem, Sufiyan Afzal, Suresh Kolli, Vikas Kalyan.

Kings XI

Jaipal Singh (C), Vikas Kumar, Salman Ali (WK), Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Awais, Jagjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Malkeet Singh, Atiq Tabraiz, Muhammed Maqsood, Noman Ali.

Match Details

Match: Bologna vs Kings XI, Match 13

Date: 25th March 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastigno, Bologna.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastigno has been a good batting wicket. The wicket is easier to bat on in the first half as compared to the second. It tends to slow down as the match progresses.

Teams batting first have won the majority of the games played on this ground. Hence, batting first after winning the toss should be a preferable option. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 112 runs.

BOL vs KIN-XI Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

BOL vs KIN-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Malik Sarfraz, Simranjit Singh, Vikas Kumar, Suresh Kolli, Babar Ghafar, Muhammad Adnan, Jastinder Singh, Muhammad Awais, Noman Ali, Khayer Abul, Muhammed Maqsood.

Captain: Vikas Kumar. Vice-Captain: Muhammad Awais.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Malik Sarfraz, Vikas Kumar, Simranjit Singh, Babar Ghafar, Suresh Kolli, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Awais, Jastinder Singh, Noman Ali, Muhammed Maqsood, Khayer Abul.

Captain: Muhammad Awais. Vice-Captain: Vikas Kumar.