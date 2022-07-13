BOL vs LU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna, Match 11

Bologna (BOL) and Lucca United (LU) will be up against each other in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Bologna at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna on Wednesday, July 13.

Bologna beat Padova CC by 16 runs in their last match and are currently second in the Group B points table. Lucca United, on the other hand, will head into the match on the back of a 96-run loss at the hands of the Cricket Stars. They find themselves rock-bottom in the standings.

BOL vs LU Probable Playing 11 Today

BOL XI

Khayer Abul (C), Malik Sarfraz, Shaheer Saleem (WK), Umar Gujjar, Faizan Nazar, Muhammad Rasheed, Zain Hassan, Tasin Mostafa, Haroon Cheema, Muhammad Adnan, Hardeep Singh.

LU XI

Zaryab Arshad (C), Muhammad Ayyan, Naeem Shahzad (WK), Shehzad Malik, Shahzad Sabir, Aman Ullah, Abdul Hassan, Karamat Khan, Majid Ali, Safyan Bashir, Sami Ullah.

Match Details

BOL vs LU, ECS T10 Bologna, Match 11

Date and Time: 13th July 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastignano has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat on in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 115 runs.

Today’s BOL vs LU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Malik Sarfraz: Sarfraz is a hard-hitting batter who scored seven runs in the last match against Padova CC. He will hope to make a much bigger impact today.

Batters

Tasin Mostafa: Mostafa played an unbeaten 19-run knock at a strike rate of 146.15 against Padova CC.

Zaryab Arshad: Although Arshad failed to perform in the last match, scoring only five runs, he is a quality batter who has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Lucca United.

All-rounders

Umar Gujjar: Gujjar was in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the last match, smashing 50 runs at a strike rate of 238.09 and also picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.00.

Shehzad Malik: Malik can help you fetch some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Wednesday. In the last match against Cricket Stars, he scored 15 runs and took a wicket.

Bowlers

Khayer Abul: Abul bowled pretty well in the last match, scalping two wickets. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Abdul Hassan: Hassan scored eight runs at a strike rate of 100 while also taking a wicket in the last match.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOL vs LU Dream11 prediction team

Umar Gujjar (BOL) - 149 points

Khayer Abul (BOL) - 64 points

Haroon Cheema (BOL) - 51 points

Shahzad Sabir (LU) - 49 points

Shehzad Malik (LU) - 47 points

Important Stats for BOL vs LU Dream11 prediction team

Umar Gujjar: 50 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 238.09 and ER - 8.00

Khayer Abul: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 19.00

Shehzad Malik: 15 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 100.00 and ER - 11.50

Shahzad Sabir: 10 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 142.85 and ER - 10.50

Haroon Cheema: 6 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 200.00 and ER - 5.50

BOL vs LU Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bologna)

BOL vs LU Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Bologna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Malik Sarfraz, Zaryab Arshad, Tasin Mostafa, Muhammad Rasheed, Umar Gujjar, Shahzad Sabir, Shehzad Malik, Muhammad Ayyan, Muhammad Adnan, Khayer Abul, Abdul Hassan.

Captain: Umar Gujjar. Vice-captain: Muhammad Ayyan.

BOL vs LU Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Bologna

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naeem Shahzad, Zaryab Arshad, Tasin Mostafa, Muhammad Rasheed, Umar Gujjar, Haroon Cheema, Shahzad Sabir, Shehzad Malik, Muhammad Adnan, Khayer Abul, Abdul Hassan.

Captain: Shehzad Malik. Vice-captain: Umar Gujjar.

