BOL vs PIA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match – March 22nd, 2021

In the third match of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021 tournament, Bologna CC will take on Pianoro CC at the Oval Rastignano on Monday.

Bologna CC are coming into the ECS tournament with high hopes, given their impressive roster. They have one of the best batting units in the competition, with the likes of Razzak and Kumar expected to play key roles in their ECS campaign.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Pianoro, also have a decent team in place, but inexperience could be their undoing. Like Bologna, Pianoro also have a talented batting unit, with Suresh likely to be one to watch out for with the bat.

Although 'hosts' Bologna CC have the upper hand going into this ECS game, Pianoro could give them a good run for their money. Nevertheless, a cracking game of cricket beckons at the Oval Rastignano on Monday.

ECS T10 Bologna: Squads to choose from

Bologna

Faizan Hussain, Malik Safraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Sufiyan Afzal, Akash Deep, Khayer Abul, Leghad Khan, Mario Bianco, Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar, Babar Ghafar, Hasham Mushtaq, Hashir Iftikhar, Jaswinder Singh, Muhammad Adnan, Revanth Pannala, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali, Suresh Kolli, Vikas Kalyan, Abdullah Razak, Zain Iftikhar.

Pianoro

Anam Mollik, Muhammad Abuzar, Shammi Mahendra, Asim Khalid, Hammad Amjad, Muhammad Abubakkar, Nisantha Anton, Aravinth Suresh, Arslan Rana, Charles Fernando, Farhan Shafique, Nicolo Fernando, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Waleed Rana, Nasir Abaas, Raheel Riaz, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11s

Bologna

A Razzak, R Bhuiyan, A Kumar, B Ghafar, S Saleem, J Singh, S Ali, R Pannala, H Iftikhar, A Deep and F Hussain.

Pianoro

R Riaz, C Fernando, S Mahendra, N Fernando, A Mollik, A Suresh, N Kotikawatta, W Rana, H Amjad, M Abubakkar and N Anton.

Match Details

Match: Bologna vs Pianoro, Match 3.

Date: 22nd March 2021; 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna.

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Oval Rastignano. The bowlers could get some movement off the surface.

The batsmen should look out for the odd ball keeping low, though, which might make for an even ECS contest in Bologna. Both teams will look to bat first on winning the toss, with 100 likely to be a bare minimum total at this venue.

BOL vs PIA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BOL vs PIA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Razzak, R Riaz, A Kumar, B Ghafar, S Mahendra, A Suresh, J Singh, F Hussain, H Amjad, H Iftikhar and N Anton.

Captain: A Kumar. Vice-Captain: A Suresh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Razzak, R Riaz, A Kumar, B Ghafar, C Fernando, A Suresh, S Ali, A Deep, H Amjad, H Iftikhar and N Anton.

Captain: A Kumar. Vice-Captain: S Mahendra.