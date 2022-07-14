BOL vs TRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 16

Bologna will take on Trentino Aquilo in the 16th match of the ECS T10 Bologna 2022 at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna on Thursday.

Bologna finished second in Group B with two wins from three matches. They trailed group leaders Cricket Stars by two points. Bologna defeated Lucca United by 10 wickets in their most recent match to secure qualification to the next round.

On the other hand, Trentino Aquilo finished on top of Group A with three wins from their three matches. They are still undefeated in the competition and they got the better of Lucca CC by a massive margin of 55 runs in their most recent encounter.

BOL vs TRA Probable Playing 11 Today

BOL XI

Umar Gujjar, Malik Sarfraz (wk), Muhammad Rasheed, Tasin Mostafa, Muhammad Adnan, Haroon Cheema, Faizan Nazar, Hardeep Singh, Zain Hassan, Shaheer Saleem, Khayer Abul (c).

TRA XI

Asad Tanveer, Muhammad Kashif-I, Lovepreet Singh-III, Awais Ashiq, Ali Saquib Arshad (c), Kamran Hussain (wk), Atif Saleem Raza, Qamar Razzaq, Karzai Maroofkhel, Awais Asghar, Sadaqat Ali.

Match Details

BOL vs TRA, ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: July 14, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The track is regarded as good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs on offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves.

Both teams would love to chase here.

Today's BOL vs TRA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Sarfraz is a decent choice for the wicket-keeper role for your Dream11 fantasy team and he has been in great form with the bat. He is expected to pile up runs here.

Batters

A Tanveer is an exciting young talent who has been in outstanding form lately. He has scored 91 runs in just two matches. He is the second highest run-scorer in the competition and has a strike rate of 197.82.

All-rounders

U Gujjar is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 168 runs at an average of 56 and at a strike rate of 202.41.

Gujjar has also taken five wickets and will be a fantastic captain for your BOL vs TRA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

F Nazar has delivered with the ball in his hand. He has picked up three wickets and will be looking for more here.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOL vs TRA Dream11 prediction team

U Gujjar (BOL) – 459 points

A Tanveer (TRA) – 268 points

M Rasheed (BOL) – 187 points

M Kashif (TRA) – 173 points

F Nazar (BOL) – 151 points

Important stats for BOL vs TRA Dream11 prediction team

U Gujjar: 168 runs and 5 wickets

A Tanveer: 91 runs

M Rasheed: 88 runs and 1 wicket

M Kashif: 46 runs and 2 wickets

F Nazar: 3 wickets

BOL vs TRA Dream11 Prediction Today

BOL vs TRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Sarfraz, A Tanveer, M Rasheed, H Mahmood, U Gujjar, M Kashif, H Cheema, F Nazar, K Abul, S Ali, K Maroofkhel

Captain: U Gujjar, Vice-Captain: M Kashif

BOL vs TRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Sarfraz, A Tanveer, M Rasheed, H Mahmood, U Gujjar, M Kashif, A Saleem Raza, F Nazar, S Ali, K Maroofkhel, W Shahzad

Captain: A Tanveer, Vice-Captain: M Rasheed.

