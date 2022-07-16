BOL vs VEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Eliminator

Bologna will take on Venezia in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Bologna 2022 at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna on Saturday.

Having played four matches in the Super Five stage, Bologna picked up three wins. They are level on six points with Trentino Aquila and the Cricket Stars. Unfortunately, they finished third in the table due to their lower net run rate of +0.988 compared to the other two sides.

Bologna suffered their first defeat in the Super Five stage in their most recent game against the Cricket Stars, where they lost by a gigantic margin of 57 runs and their bowling unit needs to perform better.

Venezia, meanwhile, have managed to win just one of their four matches thus far. They finished fourth in the standings with two points and a net run rate of -2.166. Venezia suffered a 52-run defeat at the hands of Trentino Aquila in their latest encounter and need to improve on all fronts.

BOL vs VEN Probable Playing 11 Today

BOL XI

Umar Gujjar, Malik Sarfraz (wk), Muhammad Rasheed, Tasin Mostafa, Muhammad Adnan, Haroon Cheema, Faizan Nazar, Hardeep Singh, Zain Hassan, Shaheer Saleem, Khayer Abul (c).

VEN XI

Sharif Ahmmed, Alamin Miah, Nazmul Haque-I, Hosan Ahmmed, Mahmudul Islam, Rajib Miah, Md Ezajul Hosen, Muhammad Asif-III, Shagor Choquder, Simone Bolgan, Biplob Miah.

Match Details

BOL vs VEN, ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Eliminator

Date and Time: July 16, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The track is regarded as good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs on offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. Both teams would love to chase here.

Today’s BOL vs VEN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Sarfraz is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has been in great form with the bat. He is expected to pile up runs here.

Batters

H Mahmood is an exciting young talent who has been in outstanding form lately. He has scored 20 runs but has had a great impact with the ball. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Bologna with seven wickets so far.

All-rounders

U Gujjar is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 306 runs at an average of 51 and at a strike rate of 212.50. Gujjar has also scalped six wickets and will be a fantastic captain for your BOL vs VEN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

R Miah is another player who can prove to be a wonderful addition to your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has taken six wickets thus far and is also handy with the bat.

Bowlers

F Nazar has delivered with the ball in this competition. He has picked up seven wickets and will be looking for more here.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOL vs VEN Dream11 prediction team

U Gujjar (BOL) – 722 points

F Nazar (BOL) – 296 points

H Mahmood (BOL) – 285 points

R Miah (VEN) – 246 points

H Cheema (BOL) – 212 points

Important stats for BOL vs VEN Dream11 prediction team

U Gujjar: 306 runs and six wickets

F Nazar: Seven wickets

H Mahmood: 20 runs and seven wickets

R Miah: Six wickets

H Cheema: 40 runs and three wickets

BOL vs VEN Dream11 Prediction Today

BOL vs VEN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Sarfraz, H Mahmood, A Miah, H Ahmed, U Gujjar, R Miah, H Cheema, S Sajidullah, F Nazar, K Abul, M Adnan

Captain: U Gujjar, Vice-Captain: R Miah

BOL vs VEN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Sarfraz, H Mahmood, M Rasheed, A Miah, U Gujjar, R Miah, S Sajidullah, F Nazar, K Abul, M Adnan, R Chowkidar

Captain: H Mahmood, Vice-Captain: F Nazar

