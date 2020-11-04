Bologna Cricket Club face Defentas Sporting Club in Match 16 of the ECS T10 Rome League 2020.

This will be the second game of the day for both teams. Bologna Cricket Club would’ve played against Bergamo United Cricket Club, while Defentas Sporting Club would've locked horns with Venezia Cricket Club in their respective first games.

Bologna Cricket Club will be dependent on the trio of Haseeb Khan, Malik Sarfraz and Rahaman Bhuiyan with both bat and ball. Zain Iftikhar will be the other big name to watch out for.

Defentas Sporting Club have quite a bit of firepower as well. Mukhtiar Singh is their star player, and he is expected to have an impact with both bat and ball. The likes of Asraful Islam, Ahmed Mohsin and Jemi Abdur will also be key.

Squads to choose from

Bologna Cricket Club: Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar, Akash Deep, Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Kashan Mazhar, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Babar Ghafar, Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali, Jastinder Singh, Sanjeevan Raveendran, Asim Javaid

Defentas Sporting Club: Joynal Abedin, Mohsin Ahmed, Shajahan Arif, Ravinder Bhullar, Luca Ciprotti, Talvinder Deep, Amdadul Haque, Nafi Hasan, Asraful Islam, Hossain Jakir, Mandeep Kumar, Sukhpal Kumar, Hasan Nelay, Tirath Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Shadamgul Zadran, Muhammed Hossain, Abdur Jemi, Jamal Uddin

Predicted Playing XIs

Bologna Cricket Club: Zain Iftikhar (wk), Kashan Mazhar, Muhammad Adnan, Haseeb Khan, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar, Akash Deep, Sanjeevan Raveendran, Sheraz Ali

Defentas Sporting Club: Asraful Islam (wk), Joynal Abedin, Mohsin Ahmed, Sukhpal Kumar, Hasan Nelay, Mukhtiar Singh, Muhammed Hossain, Hossain Jakir, Tirath Singh, Luca Ciprotti, Abdur Jemi

Match Details

Match: Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club

Date: November 5th 2020, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome has produced tracks conducive to batting. We have seen huge scores notched up on a regular basis, and the average score batting first is in excess of 120. Not a lot is expected to change for this game, and another belter might be in store.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club)

Dream11 Team for BCC vs DSC - ECS Rome 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zain Iftikhar, Asraful Islam, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Mohsin Ahmed, Ankush Kumar, Muhammad Adnan, Mukhtiar Singh, Akash Deep, Luca Ciprotti, Abdur Jemi

Captain: Mukhtiar Singh Vice-captain: Rahaman Bhuiyan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zain Iftikhar, Asraful Islam, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Mohsin Ahmed, Ankush Kumar, Haseeb Khan, Mukhtiar Singh, Sanjeevan Raveendran, Luca Ciprotti, Tirath Singh

Captain: Mukhtiar Singh Vice-captain: Zain Iftikhar