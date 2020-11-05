Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match 18 – Nov 6, 2020

In the second game on the fifth day of the ongoing ECS T10 Rome 2020, Bologna Cricket Club face Defentas Sporting Club, which happens to be the 17th match of the tournament. Both teams lost their respective ECS tournament openers, but Bologna Cricket Club turned things around by beating Defentas Sporting Club in the last game on day four.

Bologna Cricket Club faltered in the first game as they fell short of a 76-run target by nine runs. However, they came back strongly by pummelling Defentas Sporting Club by eight wickets in their next ECS game, hunting down a modest 66-run target with a whopping 25 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Defentas Sporting Club have lost both their games in the ECS by big margins. Managing only 85 and 65 runs respectively in their first two games while batting first, they simply did not have enough runs on the board to put pressure on the opposition.

Squads to choose from:

Bologna Cricket Club: Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar, Akash Deep, Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Kashan Mazhar, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Babar Ghafar, Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali, Jastinder Singh, Sanjeevan Raveendran, Asim Javaid.

Defentas Sporting Club: Joynal Abedin, Mohsin Ahmed, Shajahan Arif, Ravinder Bhullar, Luca Ciprotti, Talvinder Deep, Amdadul Haque, Nafi Hasan, Asraful Islam, Hossain Jakir, Mandeep Kumar, Sukhpal Kumar, Hasan Nelay, Tirath Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Shadamgul Zadran, Muhammed Hossain, Abdur Jemi, Jamal Uddin.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Bologna Cricket Club: Malik Sarfraz, Babar Ghafar, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Ankush Kumar (c), Muhammad Adnan, Akash Deep, Zain Iftikhar (wk), Khayer Abul, Faizan Hussain, Shaheer Saleem.

Defentas Sporting Club: Asraful Islam, Muhammed Hossain, Mohsin Ahmed (wk), Shadamgul Zadran, Tirath Singh, Talvinder Deep, Sukhpal Kumar, Hossain Jakir (c), Ravinder Bhullar, Mandeep Kumar, Abdur Jemi.

Match Details

Match: Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club

Date: November 7th 2020, 3:45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground in Rome has dished out some good batting tracks in the ongoing ECS tournament. The scores may have come down a bit in the ECS Rome T10 2020, but the surface remains a good one to bat on. However, the bowlers have started finding ways of containing the batters in the last few ECS games on this ground.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Bologna Cricket Club vs Defentas Sporting Club)

Dream11 Team for BCC vs DSC - ECS Rome 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asraful Islam, Malik Sarfraz, Shadamgul Zadran, Mohsin Ahmed, Muhammad Adnan, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Muhammed Hossain, Khayer Abul, Babar Ghafar, Abdur Jemi.

Captain: Suresh Kolli. Vice-captain: Shadamgul Zadran.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zain Iftikhar, Asraful Islam, Malik Sarfraz, Shadamgul Zadran, Mohsin Ahmed, Muhammad Adnan, Suresh Kolli, Muhammed Hossain, Khayer Abul, Babar Ghafar, Tirath Singh.

Captain: Muhammad Adnan. Vice-captain: Khayer Abul.