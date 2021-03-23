Bologna T10 League 2021: Most runs and points table until March 22 (Updated)

The Bologna T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on March 22, with four matches played on the day. Another four encounters are scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 23.

Pianoro, Kings XI, Baracca Prato, and Bologna won a match apiece on the opening day of the Bologna T10 League 2021 for the two points each in their kitties.

They are placed in that order on the points table based on their net run rates. While Kings XI have played only one match thus far, the other three teams have also lost an encounter each.

Pianoro put it across Bologna after coming up short against Baracca Prato, with the latter being on the receiving end against Kings XI.

Bologna defeated Cricket Stars for their first win in the tournament.

Royal Parma are yet to begin their campaign in the Bologna T10 League 2021. They will face Baracca Prato and Kings XI in their two matches on Tuesday.

Cricket Stars suffered a defeat in the only match they played on Monday and are placed last on the points table, with no points in their bag.

Following are the team standings after the opening day of matches in the Bologna T10 League 2021 -

Bologna T10 League Points Table

Bologna T10 League 2021 run-scoring charts

Most Runs

Bologna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Dastageer Ghulam of Baracca Prato has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the opening day of action in the Bologna T10 League 2021. He has amassed 107 runs in two matches, with an unbeaten 69 being his top score. Ghulam has an excellent strike rate of 201.88, and has struck 7 fours and 10 sixes.

Vikas Kumar of Kings XI smashed an unbeaten 72 in the only knock he played on Monday. Kumar scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 200.00, with the help of 9 fours and 4 maximums.

Zaryab Arshad of Baracca Prato is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Bologna T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 58 runs thus far, with 53 being his best effort. Arshad's runs have come at a strike rate of 175.75, and include 4 boundaries and 5 sixes.