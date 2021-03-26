Bologna T10 League 2021: Most runs and points table until March 25 (Updated)

The Bologna T10 League 2021 had its fourth day of action on March 25, with four encounters played on the day. Another four matches are scheduled to be played on Friday, March 26.

Kings XI are perched atop the Bologna T10 League 2021 points table, with ten points to their credit. They won all their five group-phase encounters to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Royal Parma occupy the second spot on the points table. They emerged victorious in four of their five matches for the eight points in their kitty.

Pianoro, Baracca Prato, and Bologna finished with four points apiece after the initial league-stage matches. They are placed third to fifth on the Bologna T10 League 2021 points table based on their net run rates.

The aforementioned three teams and Royal Parma are playing against each other to determine the other three semi-finalists.

Cricket Stars came up short in all the five encounters they played to be eliminated from the tournament.

Following were the team standings after the conclusion of initial group stage matches in the Bologna T10 League 2021 -

Bologna T10 League Points Table

Bologna T10 League 2021 run-scoring charts

Most Runs

Bologna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Dastageer Ghulam of Baracca Prato continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Bologna T10 League 2021. He has smashed 193 runs in five knocks, with an unbeaten 69 being his best effort. Ghulam's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 207.53, and are studded with 15 fours and 17 sixes.

Mehmoor Javed of Royal Parma occupies the second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 177 runs in six matches, with an unbeaten 59 as his highest score. Javed has an impressive strike rate of 182.47, and has struck 19 fours and 9 maximums.

Simranjit Singh of Kings XI is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Bologna T10 League 2021. He has blasted 163 runs in five encounters, with his unbeaten 88 being the top score of the tournament thus far. Singh has scored these runs at an outstanding strike rate of 243.28, with the help of 8 boundaries and 16 sixes.

Apart from Dastageer Ghulam and Mehmoor Javed, the Royal Parma duo of Rajmani Singh (162) and Deependra Singh Shekhawat (128), the Bologna pair of Malik Sarfraz (132) and Babar Ghafar (113), Waleed Rana (111) of Pianoro, and Zaryab Arshad (107) of Baracca Prato are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Friday.