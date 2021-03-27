Bologna T10 League 2021: Most runs and points table until March 26 (Updated)

The Bologna T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions set to be crowned on Saturday, March 27.

The last encounter of the mid-round-robin phase will be played between Royal Parma and Pianoro. It will be followed by two semi-finals and the all-important final.

Kings XI have already sealed a spot in the semi-finals of the Bologna T10 League 2021 by finishing atop the points table after the initial league phase.

Royal Parma, Pianoro, Baracca Prato, and Bologna had to play another set of matches against each other to determine the other three semi-finalists.

Pianoro, who finished third in the initial league phase, have sealed a semi-final spot by beating Baracca Prato and Bologna in their first two encounters in the mid-round-robin phase.

Royal Parma, Baracca Prato, and Bologna have each registered a win in the mid-round-robin of the Bologna T10 League 2021 thus far.

The final clash between Pianoro and Royal Parma will decide the remaining two semi-finalists.

Cricket Stars have already crashed out of the tournament after losing all five of their matches in the initial league phase.

Following were the team standings after the conclusion of the initial group stage action in the Bologna T10 League 2021 -

Bologna T10 League Points Table

Advertisement

Bologna T10 League 2021 run-scoring charts

Most Runs

Bologna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Dastageer Ghulam of Baracca Prato has consolidated his position as the highest run-scorer in the Bologna T10 League 2021. He has blasted 390 runs in eight matches, with an unbeaten 100 being his top score. Ghulam has an outstanding strike rate of 230.77, and has struck 30 fours and 36 sixes.

Rajmani Singh of Royal Parma occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 208 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 51 being his best effort. Singh has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 196.23, with the help of 13 fours and 18 maximums.

Mehmoor Javed, also from Royal Parma, is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Bologna T10 League 2021. He has amassed 199 runs in seven knocks, with an unbeaten 59 being his highest score. Javed's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 187.74, and are studded with 21 boundaries and 11 sixes.

Apart from the aforementioned players, Deependra Singh Shekhawat (128) of Royal Parma, the Bologna quartet of Malik Sarfraz (153), Babar Ghafar (149), Muhammad Adnan (142), and Suresh Kolli (141), the Kings XI trio of Simranjit Singh (163), Vikas Kumar (146), and Jaswinder Singh (111), the Pianoro duo of Waleed Rana (179) and Charles Fernando (138), and Zaryab Arshad (145) of Baracca Prato are the highest run-getters from the teams who could be seen in action on Saturday.