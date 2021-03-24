Bologna T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 23 (Updated)

The Bologna T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on March 23, with four encounters played on the day. Another four matches are scheduled to be played on Wednesday, March 24.

Kings XI are perched atop the Bologna T10 League 2021 points table with six points in their kitty. They have won all three of their matches and are the only unbeaten team left in the tournament.

Bologna are placed second on the points table, with four points to their name. They have registered a couple of wins apart from their loss against Pianoro.

Royal Parma, Pianoro, and Baracca Prato have registered two points apiece in the Bologna T10 League 2021 thus far. They are placed in that order on the points table based on their net run rates.

Cricket Stars came up short in the only encounter they have played to date and are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the Bologna T10 League 2021 -

Bologna T10 League Points Table

Bologna T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Bologna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Dastageer Ghulam of Baracca Prato continues to be the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Bologna T10 League 2021. He has smashed 163 runs in four knocks, with an unbeaten 69 being his best effort. Ghulam has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 196.38, with the help of 14 fours and 13 sixes.

Muhammad Awais of Kings XI is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 95 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 63 as his highest score. Awais' runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 306.45, and include 5 fours and 11 maximums.

Zaryab Arshad of Baracca Prato occupies the third spot on the highest run-getters list of the Bologna T10 League 2021. He has scored 89 runs in four encounters, with 53 being his top score. Arshad has a decent strike rate of 167.92, and has struck 4 boundaries and 8 sixes.

Most Wickets

Bologna T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Noman Ali of Kings XI has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Bologna T10 League 2021, with six scalps to his credit. He has a spell of 3/15 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy rate of 9.50.

Vikas Kumar of Kings XI, who has picked up five wickets, occupies the second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has 2/14 as his best returns and has an excellent economy rate of 6.66.

Ali Hassan of Baracca Prato is placed third on the highest wicket-takers list of the Bologna T10 League 2021, with four scalps to his name. He has a best spell of 2/22 but has been extremely expensive, having conceded an average of 14.60 runs per over.