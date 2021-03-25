Bologna T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 24 (Updated)

The Bologna T10 League 2021 had its third day of action on March 24, with four matches played on the day. Another four encounters are scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 25.

Royal Parma, with eight points in their kitty, have moved to the top of the Bologna T10 League 2021 points table. They have registered wins in four of their five encounters.

Kings XI occupy the second spot on the points table. They have won all their three matches to date and have six points to their name.

Pianoro and Bologna have four points apiece, with both the teams having won a couple of matches each. The former is placed higher on the Bologna T10 League 2021 points table due to their better net run rate.

Baracca Prato is the other team to have won a match in the tournament. Cricket Stars have been on the receiving end in all three of their matches and are yet to register a point.

Following are the team standings after the third day of matches in the Bologna T10 League 2021 -

Bologna T10 League Points Table

Bologna T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Bologna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Dastageer Ghulam of Baracca Prato is still the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Bologna T10 League 2021. He has amassed 163 runs in four matches, with an unbeaten 69 as his top score. Ghulam has an excellent strike rate of 196.38, and has struck 14 fours and 13 sixes.

Mehmoor Javed of Royal Parma is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 141 runs in five knocks, with an unbeaten 59 being his best effort. Javed has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 180.76, with the help of 13 fours and 8 maximums.

Rajmani Singh, another player from Royal Parma, occupies the third spot on the highest run-getters list of the Bologna T10 League 2021. He has scored 135 runs to date, with an unbeaten 51 being his highest score. Singh's runs have come at a strike rate of 184.93, and include 6 boundaries and 13 sixes.

Most Wickets

Bologna T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Noman Ali of Kings XI, with six scalps, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the Bologna T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 3/15 but has been a little expensive, having conceded an average of 9.50 run per over.

Waleed Rana of Pianoro and Vikas Kumar of Kings XI are among four bowlers who have taken five wickets apiece in the Bologna T10 League 2021 thus far. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts due to their better economy rates.

Rana has a spell of 1/5 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy rate of 6.10. Kumar has a best effort of 2/14 and has been taken for just 6.66 runs per over.