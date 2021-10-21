BOS vs AM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghanistan One Day Tournament, Match 7

Boost Region (BOS) will be up against Amo Region (AM) in the seventh match of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament at the Kandahar Cricket Ground in Kandahar on Thursday.

The Boost Region will come into the match high on confidence after winning their last fixture against Speen Ghar Region by 37 runs. They have won their first two Afghanistan One Day Tournament games and are currently second in the points table. Amo Region, on the other hand, have also won their first two matches and are currently placed at the top of the standings. They beat Band-e-Amir Region by five wickets in their last match.

BOS vs AM Probable Playing 11 Today

BOS XI

Munir Ahmad (C & WK), Riaz Hussan, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ibrahim, Darwish Rasooli, Asif Musazai, Wagarullah Ishaq, Abdul Baqi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Dastagir Khan, Abidullah Taniwal.

AM XI

Nasir Jamal (C), Abdul Malik, Haji Murad Muradi (WK), Farhan Zakhil, Imran Mir, Zia ul Haq Eisakhil, Ibrahim Safi, Abdul Wasi, Zohaib Ahmadzai, Mohammad Saleem, Mohammadullah Zurmati.

Match Details

BOS vs AM, Match 7, Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Date and Time: 21st October 2021, 09:45 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Ground, Kandahar.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kandahar Cricket Ground is pretty much a balanced one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers will also find some movement early on with the new ball. Anything around 275-280 should be a competitive first-innings total at the venue.

Today’s BOS vs AM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Munir Ahmad: Ahmad has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 41 runs at a strike rate of 95.34. He can score some crucial runs for his side in the upcoming fixture.

Batters

Ihsanullah: Ihsanullah has scored 199 runs at a strike rate of 100.00 in two matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for Boost Region in the Afghanistan One Day Tournament.

Imran Mir: Mir has been in brilliant form with the bat, amassing 126 runs in two matches.

All-rounders

Ibrahim Safi: Safi has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Afghanistan One Day Tournament. He has scored 36 runs and also picked up five wickets in two matches.

Abidullah Taniwal: Taniwal can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. He has scored 20 runs while also taking three wickets in two matches.

Bowlers

Zohaib Ahmadzai: Ahmadzai has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.11 in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide breakthroughs at regular intervals for his side.

Abdul Baqi: Baqi has bowled pretty well in the Afghanistan One Day Tournament, picking up four wickets in two outings.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOS vs AM Dream11 prediction team

Ibrahim Safi (AM) - 126 points

Ihsanullah (BOS) - 125 points

Abidullah Taniwal (BOS) - 108 points

Darwish Rasooli (BOS) - 97 points

Zohaib Ahmadzai (AM) - 97 points

Important Stats for BOS vs AM Dream11 prediction team

Ibrahim Safi: 36 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 87.80 and ER - 3.82

Ihsanullah: 199 runs in 2 matches; SR - 100.00

Imran Mir: 126 runs in 2 matches; SR - 88.11

Abidullah Taniwal: 20 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 333.33 and ER - 5.55

Darwish Rasooli: 71 runs in 2 matches; SR - 86.58

BOS vs AM Dream11 Prediction Today (Afghanistan One Day Tournament)

BOS vs AM Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Munir Ahmad, Ihsanullah, Darwish Rasooli, Farhan Zakhil, Imran Mir, Wagarullah Ishaq, Abdul Wasi, Ibrahim Safi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Abdul Baqi, Mohammad Saleem.

Captain: Abdul Wasi. Vice-captain: Darwish Rasooli.

BOS vs AM Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Munir Ahmad, Ihsanullah, Darwish Rasooli, Farhan Zakhil, Wagarullah Ishaq, Abidullah Taniwal, Abdul Wasi, Ibrahim Safi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Abdul Baqi, Zohaib Ahmadzai.

Captain: Ibrahim Safi. Vice-captain: Farhan Zakhil.

Edited by Samya Majumdar