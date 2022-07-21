BOS vs AM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Match 8

Boost Defenders (BOS) will lock horns with Amo Sharks (AM) in the eighth match of the Shpageeza Cricket League T20 at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul on Thursday.

The Defenders are third in the points table, having beaten Pamir Zalmi by six wickets in their tournament opener. The Sharks, meanwhile, are fourth in the standings, winning their first match of the tournament against Hindukush Stars by three runs.

BOS vs AM Probable Playing XIs

BOS

Farhan Zakhail, Afsar Zazai (WK), Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Samiullah Shinwari, Munir Ahmad, Hayatullah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem, Zia-ur-Rehman, Ibrahim, Abdul Rahman.

AM

Ihsanullah (C), Rahim Mangal, Juma Gul, Bahir Shah, Abdul Wasi, Kamran Hotak, Abidullah Taniwal, Jamshid Khan, Haji Murad Muradi (WK), Wafadar Momand, Yousuf Zazai.

Match Details

Match: BOS vs AM, Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Match 8

Date and Time: July 21, 2022; 02:45 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is a tricky one to bat on. Batters tend to struggle, and wickets can fall at regular intervals. Bowlers should get enough help off the surface to trouble batters. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last two games here being 123.

Today’s BOS vs AM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Afsar Zazai: Although Zazai failed to impress in his last game, his batting prowess and wicketkeeping skills cannot be overlooked.

Batters

Ihsanullah Janat: Janat is an aggressive top-order batter who can score some quickfire runs early on in the innings. He smashed 44 runs at a strike rate of 141.93 in his last game.

Hashmatullah Shahidi: Shahidi played a crucial knock of 58 runs at a strike rate of 116.00 to ensure the Defenders' victory in the last match. He could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team for Thursday's game.

All-rounders

Abdul Wasi Noori: Noori scored 36 runs and also picked up a wicket in the last game. He is a must-have pick for your fantasy team for this game.

Samiullah Shinwari: Shinwari should be the top choice to lead your fantasy team for this game. He could prove to be the difference-maker between the two teams.

Bowlers

Wafadar Momand: Momand is a lethal bowler for the Sharks who could wreak havoc in the Defenders' batting order. He picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.00 in his last game.

Yousuf Zazai: Zazai was adjudged the 'Man of the Match' in the last game, as he scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 4.50. He'll look to add more wickets to his tally on Thursday.

Five best players to pick in BOS vs AM Dream11 prediction team

Yousuf Zazai (AM) - 195 points

Hashmatullah Shahidi (BOS) - 77 points

Abdul Wasi Noori (AM) - 66 points

Wafadar Momand (AM) - 62 points

Ihsanullah Janat (AM) - 61 points,

Key Stats for BOS vs AM Dream11 prediction team

Yousuf Zazai: 5 wickets in 1 match; ER - 4.50

Hashmatullah Shahidi: 58 runs in 1 match; SR - 116.00

Abdul Wasi Noori: 36 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 109.09 and ER - 12.50

Wafadar Momand: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 8.00

Ihsanullah Janat: 44 runs in 1 match; SR - 141.93.

BOS vs AM Dream11 Prediction

BOS vs AM Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Afsar Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Farhan Zakhail, Abdul Rahim-Mangal, Ihsanullah Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Abdul Wasi Noori, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Yousuf Zazai, Wafadar Momand, FazalHaq Farooqi.

Captain: Samiullah Shinwari. Vice-captain: Farhan Zakhail.

BOS vs AM Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Munir Ahmad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Farhan Zakhail, Juma Gula Miakhil, Ihsanullah Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Jamshid Miralikhil, Ibrahim Safi, Yousuf Zazai, Abidullah Taniwal, Saleem Safi.

Captain: Hashmatullah Shahidi. Vice-captain: Samiullah Shinwari.

