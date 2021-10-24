BOS vs BD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 Match 10

Boost Region will take on Band-e-Amir Region in the tenth match of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium in Kandahar on Sunday.

Both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament. so this game is essentially one for them to size each other up. Boost Region are currently third in the rankings after winning their first two games convincingly. Meanwhile, Band-e-Amir have only won once in three games.

BOS vs BD Probable Playing 11s

BOS XI

Nasibullah Sherdali, Ihsanullah Janat, Ainuddin Kakar (wk), Munir Ahmad (c), Asif Musazai, Waqarullah Ishaqzai, Ahmad Zia, Abidullah Taniwal, Sayed Shirzad, Nawid Mohammad Kabir, Niamatullah Hikmat.

BD XI

Wasim Zazai, Zubaid Akbari, Afsar Zazai (wk), Zia-ul-Haq Parwani (c), Amanullah Rafiqi, Nisar Wahdat, Abdul Rahman, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Waqar Salamkhel, Nijat Masood, Younis Ahmadzai.

Match Details

Match: BOS vs BD, Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021, Match 10.

Date and Time: 24th October, 2021; 9:45 AM IST.

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium, Kandahar.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be balanced and assist both batters and bowlers. Swing-bowlers might find the conditions favourable in the first part of the game, but spinners are expected to prove crucial in the middle overs. The side winning the toss would ideally want to chase in this game.

Today’s BOS vs BD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ahmad is the best wicketkeeper batter choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He’s yet to hit top form with the bat this season, though.

Batters

I Janat is among the best batters in the competition. Janat played a mammoth innings of 74 runs in the second game, and has added some crucial runs for his side. He’s the second highest run-scorer in the competition.

All-rounders

Z Akbari is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. Akbari could prove to be a sensational captaincy choice for your BOS vs BD Dream11 Fantasy side. He has scored a century already.

Bowlers

A Rahman brings a lot of pace and power with his bowling, and will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has taken three wickets in three games, and is also handy with the bat.

Five best players to pick in BOS vs BD Dream11 prediction team

Z Akbari (BD) – 351 points.

A Taniwal (BOS) – 154 points.

I Janat (BOS) – 153 points.

A Rahman (BD) – 141 points.

S Ghafari (BD) – 139 points.

Key stats for BOS vs BD Dream11 prediction team

Z Akbari: 199 runs and 3 wickets.

A Taniwal: 54 runs and 3 wickets.

I Janat: 220 runs.

A Rahman: 44 runs and 3 wickets.

S Ghafari: 24 runs and 3 wickets.

BOS vs BD Dream11 Prediction Today

BOS vs BD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Ahmad, I Janat, D Rasooli, Y Ahmadzai, Z Akbari, A Taniwal, S Ghafari, W Ishaqzai, A Rahman, N Masood, Y Ahmadzai.

Captain: Z Akbari. Vice-Captain: I Janat.

BOS vs BD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Ahmad, A Zazai, I Janat, D Rasooli, Y Ahmadzai, Z Akbari, A Taniwal, S Ghafari, A Rahman, N Masood, Y Ahmadzai.

Captain: S Ghafari. Vice-Captain: A Taniwal.

Edited by Bhargav