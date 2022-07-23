BOS vs HS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 11

Boost Defenders (BOS) will take on the Hindukush Stars (HS) in match 11 of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 on Saturday at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul.

Boost Defenders are one of the best teams in this year's Shpageeza Cricket League. They have proved themselves by winning their last two matches by big margins. The Hindukush Stars have only won one of their last two matches against Pamir Zalmi by 29 runs.

While the Hindukush Stars will be desperate to win the match, Boost Defenders are a much stronger squad. Boost Defenders are expected to win the game.

BOS vs HS Probable Playing XI

BOS Playing XI

Farhan Zakhail, Afsar Zazai (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Munir Ahmad, Hayatullah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem, Zia-ur-Rehman, Ibrahim, Abdul Rahman

HS Playing XI

Yousuf Shah (wk), Shabir Noori, Hazratullah Zazai, Nisar Wahdat, Shamsurahman, Akbar Musazai, Zubaid Akbari, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Imran Mohammadi, Parvez Amin, Fitratullah Khawari

Match Details

BOS vs HS, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: July 23, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Pitch Report

The Kabul International Cricket Stadium's pitch is a batting-friendly surface, therefore the hitters should once again benefit from it. The pacers might get some assistance with the new ball.

BOS vs HS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is A Zazai, who has excelled in recent domestic matches. He will additionally score points for catches.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, H Shahidi and U Noori are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is S Noori. He smashed 62 runs in just 38 balls in the first match against the Amo Sharks.

All-rounders

As M Musa and Z Akbari bat in the top order and complete their allotted number of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is I Safi.

Bowlers

A Rahman and H Hassan are the top picks for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in the death overs. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is S Safi.

Top players to pick in BOS vs HS Dream11 prediction team

M Musa (HS)

H Zazai (HS)

H Shahidi (BOS)

Boost Defenders vs Hindukush Stars: Important stats for Dream11 team

H Shahidi - 87 runs

M Musa - Three runs and four wickets

A Rahman - Five wickets

Boost Defenders vs Hindukush Stars Dream11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Zazai, S Noori, H Shahidi, U Noori, M Musa, Z Akbar, Z Akbari, I Safi, H Hassan, S Safi, A Rahman

Captain: H Shahidi Vice Captain: M Musa

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Zazai, H Zazai, H Shahidi, U Noori, M Musa, Z Akbar, Z Akbari, I Safi, H Hassan, F Khawari, A Rahman

Captain: H Zazai Vice Captain: H Shahidi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far