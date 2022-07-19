BOS vs PZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 4

Boost Defenders (BOS) will take on Pamir Zalmi (PZ) in match four of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 on Tuesday at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul.

Both teams are the top contenders for this year's Shpageeza Cricket League 2022. Boost Defenders are one of the strongest teams with a lot of experienced international players. Pamir Zalmi has a lot of young and in-form players.

While Pamir Zalmi will exert every effort to win the match and start the journey on the right note, Boost Defenders boast a much stronger squad. Boost Defenders are expected to win the game.

BOS vs PZ Probable Playing XI

BOS Playing XI

Munir Ahmad (wk), Afsar Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Bilal Sayeedi, Ainuddin Kakar, Samiullah Shinwari, Zia Akbar, Ibrahim Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman Rehmani, Suliman Safi

PZ Playing XI

Majeed Alam (wk), Waheedullah Shafaq, Noor-Ali-Zadran, Fazal Zazai, Ghamai Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Zabiullah Sardarzai, Dawlat-Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Sayed Shirzad, Fazal Niazai

Match Details

BOS vs PZ, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: July 19, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Pitch Report

The Kabul International Cricket Stadium's pitch is a batting-friendly surface, therefore the hitters should once again benefit from it. In the second half of the game, the pacers might receive some assistance, while the middle overs would be key for the spinners.

BOS vs PZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is without a doubt M Ahmad, who has excelled in recent international matches for Afghanistan. He will additionally score points for catches.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, N Zadran and H Shahidi are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is B Sayeedi.

All-rounders

As R Shah and S Shinwari will bat in the top order and complete their allotted number of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is Z Akbar.

Bowlers

F Farooqi and D Zadran are the top selections for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and are likely to bowl in death overs. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is S Zadran.

Top players to pick in BOS vs PZ Dream11 prediction team

R Shah (PZ)

S Shinwari (BOS)

H Shahidi (BOS)

Boost Defenders vs Pamir Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Ahmad, F Zazai, H Shahidi, N Zadran, B Sayeedi, R Shah, S Shinwari, Z Akbar, S Zadran, F Farooqi, D Zadran

Captain: R Shah Vice Captain: S Shinwari

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Ahmad, H Shahidi, N Zadran, B Sayeedi, R Shah, S Shinwari, Z Akbar, S Zadran, F Farooqi, D Zadran, S Shirzad

Captain: R Shah Vice Captain: H Shahidi

