BOS vs SG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Afghanistan One Day Tournament, Match 4

The Boost Region (BOS) will lock horns with Speen-Ghar Region (SG) in the fourth match of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium in Kandahar on Monday.

Boost Region defeated Mis Ainak Region by seven wickets in their opening match and are currently third in the Afghanistan One Day Tournament points table. Speen-Ghar Region, on the other hand, are currently placed at the bottom of the standings, having lost their opening match to Amo Region by 44 runs.

BOS vs SG Probable Playing 11 Today

BOS XI

Munir Ahmad (C & WK), Mohammad Ibrahim, Ihsanullah Janat, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Waqar Ishaqzai, Abidullah Taniwal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Dastagir Khan, Ahmad Zia, Abdul Baqi.

SG XI

Tariq Stanikzai, Nasir Khan (C), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Bahar Ali Shinwari, Tahir Adil, Farhad Momand, Batin Shah, Ismat Alam, Shabir Noori, Bahir Shah, Shawkat Zaman.

Match Details

BOS vs SG, Afghanistan One-Day Tournament, 4th Match

Date and Time: 18th October 2021, 09:45 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium, Kandahar.

Pitch Report

The surface at Kandahar favors the bowlers with ample help for both pacers and spinners. Meanwhile, the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. Bowling first upon winning the toss should be the preferred option at the venue.

Today’s BOS vs SG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Munir Ahmad: Ahmad has been in good form lately and is expected to perform well on Monday as well. He played a crucial 34-run knock at a strike rate of 113.33 in the previous match.

Batters

Ihsanullah Janat: Janat is an explosive opening batsman from Boost Region who played a match-winning 125-run knock in the last game.

Nasir Khan: Khan is a reliable batter who can play a significant role in today's encounter. He scored 30 runs in the previous match.

All-rounders

Bahar Ali Shinwari: Shinwari is one of the best all-rounders in the tournament. He scored eight runs while scalping two crucial wickets in the last match.

Waqar Ishaqzai: Ishaqzai is a quality all-rounder who failed to impress fantasy players in the last game. But is expected to contribute well on Monday.

Bowlers

Farhad Momand: Momand is an experienced bowler who can pick up wickets at regular intervals. He scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 4.88 in the previous match.

Yamin Ahmadzai: Ahmadzai was in decent form with the ball in the last match, picking up a wicket at an economy rate of 4.44.

Top 5 best players to pick in BOS vs SG Dream11 prediction team

Farhad Momand (SG)

Yamin Ahmadzai (BOS)

Munir Ahmad (BOS)

Ihsanullah Janat (BOS)

Bahar Ali Shinwari (SG)

Important Stats for BOS vs SG Dream11 prediction team

Ihsanullah Janat: 125 runs in 1 match; SR - 104.16

Bahar Ali Shinwari: 8 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 114.28 and ER - 3.00

Farhad Momand: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 4.88

Yamin Ahmadzai: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 4.44

Munir Ahmad: 34 runs in 1 match; SR - 113.33

BOS vs SG Dream11 Prediction Today

BOS vs SG Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Munir Ahmad, Nasir Khan, Ihsanullah Janat, Darwish Rasooli, Bahir Shah, Tariq Stanikzai, Waqar Ishaqzai, Bahar Ali Shinwari, Yamin Ahmadzai, Abdul Baqi, Batin Shah.

Captain: Bahar Ali Shinwari. Vice-captain: Waqar Ishaqzai.

BOS vs SG Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Ibrahim, Nasir Khan, Darwish Rasooli, Riaz Hassan, Tariq Stanikzai, Waqar Ishaqzai, Abidullah Taniwal, Bahar Ali Shinwari, Yamin Ahmadzai, Farhad Momand, Batin Shah.

Captain: Bahar Ali Shinwari. Vice-captain: Darwish Rasooli.

Edited by Samya Majumdar