BOT vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Final

Botkyrka (BOT) will take on Alby Zalmi (ALZ) in the final of the ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Sunday.

Botkyrka finished second in Group A, behind Alby Zalmi. They garnered ten points from five league wins, with a net run rate of +1.568. Meanwhile, Alby Zalmi finished top with eight wins out of as many games, a perfect 16 points and the highest net run rate of +3.076 among all participating teams.

In their last game, Botkyrka beat high-flying Marsta by seven wickets in the semi-final, while Alby Zalmi’s semi-final fixture with Hammarby was abandoned. Nevertheless, they qualified for the final courtesy of their better league position than their opponents.

BOT vs ALZ Probable Playing XIs

BOT

Tahir Tarar, Shani Khawaja, Zeeshan Mahmood, Hayat Eatsham, Gurpal Randhawa, Asad Iqbal (c)(wk), Osama Qureshi, Faisal Mushtaq, Asif Khan, Muhammad Ashfaq, Ahmed Zulfiqar.

ALZ

Ismaeel Zia, Zabihullah Niazy (wk), Azam Khalil (c), Tas Qureshi, Aman Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Faseeh Choudhary, Javid Dawoodzai, Noman Tarakhel, Usman Jabbar, Sabawoon Nazari.

Match Details

Match: BOT vs ALZ, ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Final.

Date and Time: May 28, 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball early on but is a batting-friendly wicket. Scores of over 100 are common at this venue, and batters should find good purchase.

Today’s BOT vs ALZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Khawaja has been fabulous for Botkyrka. He is their second-highest scorer, managing 207 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 148.92.

Batters

A Khalil has been in a different zone this season. He has amassed 179 runs at a strike rate of over 194. He’s also the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 12 scalps at an average of 7.58 and a fabulous economy rate of 5.05. He should be the first captaincy pick in your BOT vs ALZ Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Z Mahmood is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the competition with 217 runs at an average of 21.70 and at a strike rate of 166.92. He has also picked up seven wickets at an average of 15.42.

M Tarar, meanwhile, is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has piled up 135 runs at a strike rate of over 137 and also scalped seven wickets at an average of 22.42.

Bowlers

J Dawoodzai has done well for Alby Zalmi, scalping eight wickets at an economy rate of five runs per over.

Five best players to pick in BOT vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

A Khalil (ALZ) – 796 points

Z Mahmood (BOT) – 620 points

M Tarar (BOT) – 507 points

Q Mir Afzal (ALZ) – 388 points

S Khawaja (BOT) – 375 points.

Key stats for BOT vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

A Khalil: 179 runs and 12 wickets

Z Mahmood: 217 runs and 7 wickets

M Tarar: 135 runs and 7 wickets

Q Mir Afzal: 46 runs and 8 wickets

S Khawaja: 207 runs.

BOT vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction

BOT vs ALZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Khawaja, A Khalil, S Khalil, A Zulfiqar, Z Mahmood, M Tarar, Q Mir Afzal, O Qureshi, J Dawoodzai, T Qureshi, A Khan.

Captain: A Khalil. Vice-Captain: Z Mahmood.

BOT vs ALZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Khawaja, A Khalil, S Khalil, R Khan, Z Mahmood, M Tarar, Q Mir Afzal, Z Alozai, O Qureshi, J Dawoodzai, T Qureshi.

Captain: M Tarar. Vice-Captain: Q Mir Afzal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav