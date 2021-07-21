BOT vs FOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Sweden match - July 21st, 2021

The Forenom Royals will lock horns with Botkyrka in Match No. 11 of ECS T10 Sweden.

Both teams have played three matches so far. Botkyrka have won two matches and the Forenom Royals have finally gotten off the mark, with two points after winning the Golden Ball in their previous fixture.

Botkyrka is currently in the second position while Forenom Royals are in the fourth spot. Both units are coming into this fixture on the back of a win in their previous match.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this ECS T10 Sweden fixture between Forenom Royals and Botkyrka.

#3 Zeeshan Mahmood

Botkyrka's right-handed opening batter Zeeshan Mahmood made a decent start to his ECS T10 Sweden campaign by contributing with both the bat and the ball.

With a strike rate of 160, he has scored 40 runs in three innings. He also has four wickets to his name which makes him a good all-rounder for Botkyrka.

#2 Gurpal Randhawa

Botkyrka's right-arm off-spinner Gurupal Randhawa is currently the highest wicket-taker for his team with a tally of five wickets so far.

Randhawa was brilliant with the ball in their previous game against the Forenom Royals, picking up three wickets and giving away just 10 runs at an economy of six. He will be the player to watch out for in the upcoming ECS T10 Sweden match.

#1 Tahir Tarar

Tahir Tarar is one of the key components of Botkyrka’s success in ECS T10 Sweden 2021 so far with his all-round displays. With the bat, Tarar has scored a total of 72 runs, which makes him the second-highest run-getter in the league thus far.

Tara has also impressed with his fast bowling, plucking out five wickets in three matches.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar