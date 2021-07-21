BOT vs FOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s ECS T10 Stockholm match - July 21, 2021

Botkyrka and Forenom Royals will lock horns in Match 11 of ECS T10 Stockholm at Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm on Wednesday.

Barring one game, Botkyrka have done exceptionally well so far in their ECS journey. They are currently placed second on the points table and are eager to bag more victories going forward.

Meanwhile, the Forenom Royals started the competition with two back-to-back defeats. However, they were lucky enough to bag a thrilling win via golden ball in their third encounter against Umea. With a much-needed win on their account, they would love to pick up the momentum.

Squads to choose from

Botkyrka

Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Ali Hassani, Asad Iqbal, Asif Khan, Faisal Mushtaq, Gurupal Randhawa, Muhammad Ashfaq, Nadeem Ali, Osama Qureshi, Qasib Rashid, Rehman Abdul, Shani Khawaja, Tahir Tarar, Wasif Muhammad, Zeeshan Mahmood

Forenom Royals

Aditya Shirke, Akhilesh Balusu, Ameya Bendre, Anirudh Ram, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Chitrapalsingh Ailsinghani, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Divya Gadde, Jayshil Kothari, Kranthi Bagadu, Madhu Remella, Phanikumar Chaganti, Prabhu Dorairaj, Rohit Juneja, Sahil Prashar, Sashikanth Raavikanti, Srini Jettiboyina, Srinivas Manem, Srinivasa Raghupati, Srujan Gorthi

Probable Playing XIs

Botkyrka

Wasif Muhammad, Tahir Tarar(c), Osama Qureshi, Zeeshan Mahmood, Nadeem Ali, Muhammad Ashfaq, Shani Khawaja, Gurupal Randhawa, Faisal Mushtaq, Ali Hassani(wk), Ahmed Zulfiqar

Forenom Royals

Anirudh Ram, Dhananjay Kulkarni, Jayshil Kothari, Ankit Pandey, Arpit Tiwari, Sahli Prashar, Ameya Bendre, Srujan Gorthi, Rohit Juneja (c), Prabhu Dorairaj, Srinivas Manem (wk)

Match Details

Match: Botkyrka vs Forenom Royals, Match 11

Date and Time (IST): 21st July, 4:30 PM

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch report

The astro-turf laid out at the venue has turned out to be two-paced so far in the tournament. A few teams studied the wicket pretty well and went for their shots right from the start. However, other teams failed to score big on this wicket.

90-110 should be a par score on this surface with batting first teams having a good winning record so far.

ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BOT vs FOR)

BOT vs FOR Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anirudh Ram, Ankit Pandey, Shani Khawaja, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Tahir Tarar, Arpit Tiwari, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurupal Randhawa, Ameya Bendre, Faisal Mushtaq, Osama Qureshi

Captain: Tahir Tarar, Vice-captain: Arpit Tiwari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Srinivas Manem, Ankit Pandey, Muhammad Ashfaq, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Tahir Tarar, Arpit Tiwari, Zeeshan Mahmood, Sahli Prashar, Ameya Bendre, Faisal Mushtaq, Osama Qureshi

Captain: Ankit Pandey, Vice-captain: Sahli Prashari

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava